The Brief In Week 11 across the NFC North, one team had a week off, another team got exposed and two others took care of business. Now, two teams have a grudge match set for Thursday morning. Here's what we learned about the NFC North after Week 11.



In Week 11 across the NFC North, one team had a week off, another team got exposed and two others took care of business.

Here's what we learned about the NFC North after Week 11, where two teams have a grudge match set for Thursday morning.

Lions and Bears: First-place is for the taking

The Vikings' loss to San Francisco on Sunday had immediate NFC North ripples. The most impactful is how it moves the goalposts for Thursday.

The Bears and Lions now play on Thanksgiving Day with first place in the division on the line. As Lions coach Dan Campbell put it, "We’re the first show."

"This is the good stuff," Lion coach Dan Campbell said. "This is the stuff that gives you the tinglies."

The Bears and Lions is the first game played on Thursday. They’re both 8-2 now, having both beaten an NFC South opponent. The Bears held off the Saints and the Lions held off the Buccaneers.

The 7-3 Vikings’ result from Sunday Night Football means the winner of this game will head into Week 12 as the first-place team in the North.

It’s the kind of grudge match both teams have been waiting for with a few notable entries in the last few years.

First was Thanksgiving two years ago, when the Lions won and got Matt Eberflus fired. Last season, the Lions romped the Bears at Ford Field and walked off with an overtime win at Soldier Field.

The Bears are looking for their first win over the Lions since 2023, and Johnson is looking for his first win over the Lions as a head coach.

There are not many stakes on the line, actually. The Bears and Lions have a 92-percent and 86-percent chance to make the playoffs, according to The Athletic. The aren't fighting for their lives.

They're just fighting for who gets to stand on top of the hill.

"Just man, big-time football, big-time opponents, man, teeing off, Thanksgiving," Campbell said. "This is one of the reasons you do it, and you love it, is for the competition of it and the greatness of all of it, man. So, we’re looking forward to it."

What they're saying:

"Every game counts as one, but this one, because it's a divisional one, you could say it's one and a half," Johnson said Sunday. "It's a big one, but we keep saying it every week. It's the next one, the next one's the biggest one. So that's really our sole focus. These guys will go home tonight. They'll enjoy the night, and then it'll be a quick turnaround. We'll be able to catch up on rest after Thursday. But for the next little bit, it's going to be a race to get ready for this next one."

Vikings: Prove the 49ers loss was a faux pas – or else

The Vikings got spanked in Mexico. There’s no other way to say it, really.

San Francisco lost a starting offensive lineman, and still ran rampant. The 49ers’ offense is efficient and deadly. They move the ball with ease.

Minnesota still knows the best is yet to come.

"It’s been a long time since we’ve lost a game in December and that month is coming up," Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said. "We have to play our best so we can maintain that as we go into the month of January."

He’s not wrong. The Vikings’ last December loss was on Dec. 31, 2023. Since then, they have a 9-0 record in December games between the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

It’s the perfect time for Minnesota to prove Sunday Night Football was a faux pas and the vaunted Vikings’ defense can rebound.

If it's not a faux pas, then the Vikings' contender status might evaporate.

What they're saying:

"We knew this stretch in the middle of the season was always going to be tough," O’Connell said. "Now we’ve got to understand we’ve got some good opponents, including this week, but we’re going to have the benefit of quite a few games at U.S. Bank Stadium, a chance to get momentum."

Packers: They need to hope Micah Parsons can provide a push

The good news is Green Bay will get their star pass rusher back, perhaps as soon as this Wednesday when the Packers play on Thanksgiving Eve.

This is what it comes down to, really.

The Athletic has the Packers sitting with a 42 percent chance of making the postseason. Not winning the NFC North, not earning a first-round bye, just making the playoffs in general.

While getting Parsons back doesn’t solve the offensive line issues or add to the running game, it does add a massive spike to a defense that’s played well this season.

It remains to be seen if that’ll be enough to lift the Packers firmly into the playoff race.

What they're saying:

"Obviously, having been in practice and banking some reps, there are still a couple more hurdles for him to clear before we can definitely say that he’s a go," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said. "He’s been showing progress, and we’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week."