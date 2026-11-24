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The Brief Aurora police arrested three active gang members during back-to-back narcotics raids last week. Investigators seized cocaine, cannabis, THC products, cash, and a semiautomatic handgun across homes in Aurora and Montgomery. A fourth man was also arrested for interfering with officers at one of the crime scenes.



Aurora police arrested three active gang members and seized cocaine, cannabis, cash, and a handgun during consecutive drug raids last week.

Investigators with the Aurora Police Department’s Special Operations Group (SOG) carried out the search warrants on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18.

Aurora drug raids

By the numbers:

The first raid took place around 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 17, at a home in the 800 block of Bishop Avenue in Aurora. Officers arrested 23-year-old Irving Trabieso of Aurora without incident and seized:

218 grams of cocaine and 7 grams of cannabis

Nine packages of THC gummies and two bottles of liquid THC

$1,030 in cash, narcotics packaging materials, and five digital scales

Trabieso was charged with manufacture or delivery of cocaine and possession of cocaine, both felonies.

The second raid occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 18, at a home in the 1200 block of Lebanon Street in Montgomery. Officers arrested 47-year-old Ruben A. Ramos Jr. of Aurora—who was also wanted on an unrelated warrant—and a 17-year-old boy. Inside, police recovered:

A Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol

84 THC cartridges weighing roughly 232 grams

687 grams of cannabis

$600 in cash and digital scales

Prosecutors charged Ramos with three felony gun offenses: possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, unlawful possession or use of a weapon by a felon, and possession of a firearm with a revoked FOID card.

The 17-year-old faces two counts each of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

During the Montgomery search, police also arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly ignored officers' warnings and repeatedly tried to breach the secured police perimeter. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer.

What they're saying:

Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said the operations are part of an ongoing push to disrupt local gang networks and curb gun violence.

"Illegal drug distribution and firearms are often connected to the criminal activity we're working to disrupt," Thomas said in a statement. "These arrests reflect the continued efforts of our Special Operations Group and supporting units to target gang-related criminal activity, remove dangerous weapons from our streets, and reduce the potential for violence in our community."

What's next:

Judges ordered both adult felony suspects detained at the Kane County Adult Justice Center pending trial:

Ruben A. Ramos Jr . is scheduled to return to court Wednesday.

Irving Trabieso is due back in court on Dec. 2.

The 17-year-old suspect remains held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

The 36-year-old was released with a Dec. 30 court date.