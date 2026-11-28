The Brief The IHSA football season comes to an end this weekend. Classes 1A to 4A played on Friday. Classes 5A to 8A played on Saturday. Here are the scores, recaps and game MVPs for each of the 2026 IHSA State Football Championship games on Thanksgiving weekend.



Here are the scores, recaps and game MVPs for each of the 2026 IHSA State Football Championships on Thanksgiving weekend.

IHSA 2026 State Championship Final Scores & MVPs

7A: Brother Rice 42, Hersey 14

It was the Brother Rice defense and offensive line that led the way in the 7A state title game.

The Crusaders repeated as state champions on Saturday, methodically scoring the ball and stopping the Hersey offense from moving the ball further.

Running back Jameson Davis paced the Brother Rice offense, carrying the ball 21 times for 179 yards and three touchdowns. The Crusaders possessed the ball for 24:26 of game time, and the running game is a reason why.

Hersey cut the Brother Rice lead to just two scores at 28-14, but Davis rolled for a 35-yard touchdown to extend the lead back to three touchdowns.

Game MVP: Brother Rice DL Brayden Parks

Parks, a Notre Dame commit, made a massive impact. He recorded four sacks and a forced fumble as a leading force for the Crusaders’ defense.

That forced fumble led to a touchdown that extended the Brother Rice lead to 42-14

6A: Nazareth 42, Fenwick 0

Early in the 2026 season, Nazareth dropped a 47-42 loss to Montini and sat at 1-3 on the season. The program wouldn’t be deterred.

Nazareth won its fourth state championship in the past five seasons.

The defense was purely dominating for Nazareth. That’s why the Roadrunners won the total yardage battle by a whopping 397-9. Fenwick rushed for -2 yards.

Nazareth won the time of possession battle 31:26 to 16:34.

Game MVP: Charles Calhoun

On a day where Nazareth was truly dominant, Calhoun was the stat-stuffing star.

He carried the ball 26 times for 159 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught a pass for 23 yards. He was a reason why Nazareth controlled the ball as well as they did.

5A: Providence 42, Cary-Grove 35

One of the most puzzling stories in high school football around the greater Chicago area this year was when Providence parted ways with head coach Tyler Plantz midseason.

The players were undeterred. They rallied and won a state title.

Both Providence and Cary-Grove traded punches. Providence took a 28-14 lead into halftime, but Cary-Grove cut that lead to just 35-28 at the start of the fourth quarter.

After a score at the start of the fourth, Cary-Grove cut it to a seven-point game but Providence all but sealed the win with a turnover on downs with 1:43 remaining on a sack by Lamar Winfield.

Game MVP: Providence RB Broden Mackert

There were some defensive plays that clinched a state title, but Providence would have been in that position if it weren’t for Mackert.

He tallied 254 rushing yards and four scores in the title game. His touchdown with 9:12 left in the game made the score 42-28, and proved to be the game-winning score.

4A: Sacred Heart Griffin 20, Morris 14 (OT)

Deadlocked after four quarters, Morris and Sacred Heart needed overtime to decide a state champion. The Cyclones earned their title. They rallied from a 14-point deficit to tie the game in the fourth.

Sacred Heart was in line to win in regulation before Morris forced a fumble with 1:13 left to keep the game tied at 14.

In overtime, Austin Rutter intercepted a Morris pass which meant any score by Sacred Heart-Griffin won the game.

Game MVP: RB Mickey Groesch

Sacred-Heart Griffin’s star running back overcame adversity but shined. He ran the ball 26 times for 103 yards and two scores.

That second score was the game winner.

3A: IC Catholic 61, St. Joseph-Ogden 26

On the biggest stage of the year, IC Catholic’s stars left no doubt.

St. Joseph-Ogden scored first, and even led 14-7 late in the first quarter. They tied the game 20-20 in the second quarter.

In the second half, the Knights outscored the Spartans 34-6.

Grant Bowen caught four passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Nate Lang passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Jakobe Baldwin rushed for 335 yards and four scores. Defensive back Will Schmidt had 11 tackles, a tackle for loss and an interception he returned for a score.

IC Catholic just made plays.

Game MVP: IC Catholic RB Jakobe Baldwin

In an offensive romp, there were plenty of stars to count for IC Catholic.

Putting it simply, there was no player that owned the day for Knights than Jakobe Baldwin. He ran the ball 20 rushes for 335 yards and four scores. He averaged 16.8 yards per rush.

He paced the offense that scored four times in the second half. Baldwin scored three of those touchdowns.

2A: Wilmington 49, West Frankfort 14

It was all Wildcats.

Wilimington left little doubt. The Wildcats raced to a 21-6 lead at halftime and didn’t stop from there.

Wilmington completed just one pass. That was a 42-yard touchdown. The Wildcats outgained West Frankfort 512 to 255.

The Wilmington defense also shined, forcing four turnovers.

Game MVP: Wilmington RB Hunter Kaitschuck

Wilmington’s running back put up some eye-popping numbers.

Kaitschuck ran the ball 18 times for 224 yards and four touchdowns. He scored in every quarter for Wilmington, including scores of 35- and 69-yards, pacing that offense in their state title win.

For good measure, he also had a pick-six to put a cherry on top of the win.

1A: Heyworth 19, Brown County 16

Heyworth clinched a state title with its playmaking.

The Brown County Wing-T offense limited possessions and points. Still, Heyworth’s Braydon Laesch rushed for over 100 yards. Nate Godfrey and Caleb Troha scored rushing touchdowns.

Brown County was down three and was on a drive with under two minutes left to potentially tie or win the game. Heyworth forced a turnover to win the title.

Game MVP: Heyworth LB Leo Wurth

Wurth was credited with nine tackles on Friday, and a forced fumble. That forced fumble sealed the win for Heyworth. Brown County drove to the Heyworth 16-yard line with 1:37 remaining, and Wurth made the play to win it.