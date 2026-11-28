The Brief Northwestern and Illinois squared off for the 120th time on Saturday. NU's 31-17 win over Illinois was its first win in the series since 2023. Here's what we liked and disliked from the Wildcats' and Illini's battle for The Hat at Ryan Field.



Northwestern and Illinois squared off for the 120th time on Saturday.

NU's 31-17 win over Illinois was its first win in the series since 2023.

Here's what we liked and disliked from the Wildcats' and Illini's battle for The Hat at Ryan Field.

What we liked

Northwestern's mettle:

The Northwestern defense had two turnovers negated in the first half. They responded by grabbing two turnovers to end the first half, one of which led to a touchdown.

When the Illini made a change at quarterback and settled in during the second half, the Wildcats needed an offensive spark. They got it from Nicco Marchiol, who looked comfortable commanding the offense.

When Illinois faced a fourth and 2 situation, with a chance to tie the game in the fourth quarter, Northwestern's defense stepped up and got a stop on an Illini offense that was just rolling.

After that stop, any kind of points put Illinois in a massive bind. The Wildcats' offense stepped up and drove into Illinois territory. That wasted time, more than anything. Marchiol got into the end zone with a bootleg that scooted between two tackles.

Northwestern's mettle was tested against Illinois. Facing a four-game losing streak, the 'Cats stepped up and made plays. They built a lead. They played winning football.

After a tumble in the second half of the year, NU coach David Braun's players rallied in the final game of the regular season.

They won their first Hat since the 2023 season.

Dane Eisenmenger:

Carson Boyd started at quarterback for the Illini.

His dual-threat ability got Illinois into scoring position twice. But, he had two back-breaking interceptions at the end of the first half that Northwestern turned into points. NU led 10-3 at halftime.

Coming out of the break, Illinois made the swap from Boyd to Dane Eisenmenger, a freshman from Philo, Ill.

He led the Illini to a touchdown on his first drive, tossing a score to Collin Dixon on his first drive of the game.

It wasn't without some first-game hiccups. Eisenmenger took a sack and made a wrong read or two, but he was gutsy and showed off an impressive arm.

Eisenmenger's best moment was a gutsy, one-on-one ball to Davin Stoffel while taking a massive shot. That pass was perfectly placed and got Illinois to a goal-to-go situation. The freshman quarterback finished that drive with his second touchdown of the day.

He was the spark the Illini needed, getting touchdowns on his first two collegiate drives.

What we didn't like

Illinois' 3rd Q defense:

The Illini offense put the Illini defense in a tough spot. The late-half interception allowed Northwestern to take its halftime lead, and the 'Cats came out with a chance to start the second half with a bang.

Illinois' defense, which played well in wins over Nebraska, Oregon and Maryland, had a chance to play for some pride with a new quarterback leading the offense.

That Illini defense allowed a touchdown to start the second half and allowed a touchdown right after cutting the NU lead to 17-10.

Illinois had a 24-10 deficit to start the final frame. The defense had a chance to help cut that lead, but struggled in the third quarter.

NU's 4th Q defense:

Two years ago, Illinois head coach Bret Bielema talked about the Illini needing to respect the rivalry with Northwestern before they got back to beating the 'Cats.

The Wildcats needed to find some of that same grit against a freshman quarterback playing in his first college snaps. Instead, Eisenmenger threw all over the 'Cats.

What was a 17-3 lead was cut to a 24-17 lead because of how the NU defense struggled to contain a freshman quarterback.