The Brief An Illinois iLottery player won a $1.3 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot just ahead of Thanksgiving. The winning ticket matched all five numbers in Tuesday's midday drawing. This marks the seventh Lucky Day Lotto prize of $1 million or more won in Illinois this year.



An Illinois online lottery player is giving thanks after winning a $1.3 million Lucky Day Lotto jackpot earlier this week.

The lucky player matched all five numbers in the Tuesday midday drawing to take home the game's top prize.

Illinois iLottery winning ticket

What we know:

The winning numbers for Tuesday's 12:40 p.m. drawing were 9-13-21-25-40.

Tuesday's $1.3 million payout ranks as the second-largest Lucky Day Lotto jackpot won in Illinois so far this year, trailing only a $1.35 million prize sold at a Trio store in Carpentersville during the Nov. 2 evening drawing.

By the numbers:

$1.3 million: Total jackpot won in Tuesday's midday drawing.

7: Illinois players who have won Lucky Day Lotto prizes of $1 million or more this year.

10.6 million: Approximate number of winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets sold statewide this year.

$62.4 million+: Total prize money claimed by Illinois Lucky Day Lotto players in 2026.

What we don't know:

Lottery officials have not revealed the identity of the winner or which Illinois city or town they live in.

Under Illinois law, lottery winners can choose to remain anonymous when claiming prizes of $250,000 or more, meaning the winner's name may never become public unless they opt to share it.

What's next:

The winner has one full year from the Nov. 24 drawing date to come forward and claim their $1.3 million prize.