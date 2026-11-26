The Brief Thanksgiving starts dry but turns rainy and windy this afternoon and tonight. Rain will taper off Friday, with sunshine and milder temperatures Saturday. Another round of light rain is possible Sunday, while drought conditions worsen across much of Chicagoland.



Happy Thanksgiving, everybody!

Chicago Thanksgiving forecast

What to expect:

Today’s weather will not be very pretty, but at least the first part of the day will be dry. It will be blustery and seasonably chilly with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Rain will be moving in from the south during the afternoon and will become a steady, windswept soaker at night. Heaviest rainfall will occur south and east of the city with lower amounts the farther northwest you are.

Low temperatures tonight won’t be far from 40°.

What's next:

Rain will end from west to east tomorrow morning, leaving behind a blustery and chilly Friday with some sunshine by afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

On Saturday it will be partly to mostly sunny and milder with high temperatures in the lower 50s.

The next storm system quickly scoots in on Sunday with some rain favoring the southern half of our viewing area for the higher totals, but nobody will get much rain from this system. High temperatures on Sunday will be cooler and likely in the low to mid 40s.

Looking ahead:

On Monday skies will be partly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Expect a gradual warming trend into the low 50s by Wednesday with dry conditions continuing.

The new drought map was released a day early for the holiday and shows much of Chicagoland now in Moderate Drought including areas of northeast IL roughly east of I-55 and in Lake county. The rest of the area (with the exception of Lake and Porter IN) is deemed abnormally dry.