The Brief The Chicago Bears are on their way to Detroit. They will have to play without one of their starting defensive players for the second game in a row. The team's final injury report had designations for Kyler Gordon and more.



The Chicago Bears are on their way to Detroit and will have to play without one of their starting defensive players for the second game in a row.

Chicago Bears injury report

What they're saying:

The Bears have ruled defensive back Kyler Gordon out for a second game in a row. He missed last Sunday's game against New Orleans with a shoulder injury.

Gordon suffered that injury against Tampa Bay on a long pass to Tez Johnson where he came up holding his wrist initially. He was ruled out last Friday with his shoulder issue that coach Ben Johnson said was day-to-day initially.

In his place, Clark Phillips III played at nickel cornerback and had a breakout game. Phillips tallied four total tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. As it's been all season with the Bears, their depth took center stage.

What they're saying:

"The 69 players on our roster – 53 plus 16 on the practice squad – they're all getting coached," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said Monday. "They've all got to be held accountable to knowing what to do and how to do it because you never know when your number's going to get called. We're all counting on you. I thought Clark was just the latest example of the way our guys prepare, the way our guys work each and every week."

That's been the case for the nickel cornerback position. Gordon missed the first five games of the season before returning in Week 6 against Atlanta with a three-sack explosion.

With Gordon missing his second game in a row, however, the Bears aren't too concerned because they put an emphasis on preparation and roster construction.

"They stay in tune to what we're doing so that when they are called upon, they can go in and function because the other guys on the field are counting on them to be able to function at a high level," Allen said. "Our guys have done a good job of that."

The other side:

The Bears have also ruled out running back Roschon Johnson for Thursday's game. He left Sunday's win over the Saints with an ankle injury and was carted back to the locker room.

This will mean more opportunities for practice squad running back Salvon Ahmed, who had 33 yards on six carries against New Orleans.

Johnson is a core special teams player, but also emerged in the running game as a player who can grind out yards. With Kyle Monangai back to pair with D'Andre Swift, the Bears will look to get their running game back on track, which is the starting point of the Bears' offense under Johnson.