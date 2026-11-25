The Brief Chicago will be cloudy and chilly today, with highs in the low 40s. Rain is possible from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, making for a dreary Thanksgiving. The weekend will be mostly sunny at times, with highs near 50 and rain possible Sunday.



Today, Chicago will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

It will be a touch gusty with winds of up to 20 mph. There is a chance for drizzle or flurries in southern communities, but most will be dry.

Chicago Thanksgiving forecast

The details:

Tomorrow will be cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. There is a chance for rain tomorrow afternoon through Friday morning. Thanksgiving will be a bit dreary.

What's next:

Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 50. This weekend will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be partly sunny with highs near 50. The chance for rain is back on Sunday and Sunday night.

Next week:

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

Partly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.