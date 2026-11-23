The Brief The FBI and Lansing police responded to a reported armed robbery involving an armored truck at a Chase bank on Ridge Road on Monday. Residents received a shelter-in-place alert, and police temporarily closed streets during the search. A vehicle believed to be connected to the robbery appeared to crash into a Starbucks on Torrence Avenue. Lansing police have yet to confirm whether anyone was taken into custody.



A reported armored truck robbery at a Chase bank in Lansing led to a short police chase, temporary street closures and a shelter-in-place alert for residents on Monday.

Shelter-in-place alert

What we know:

The FBI and Lansing police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Chase bank at 3115 Ridge Road. Someone reportedly held up an armored truck at the bank that afternoon, then led police on a short chase through Lansing.

Residents received an alert telling them to shelter in place and advising them of street closures while police searched the area. The alert did not say what police were looking for. The fire department assisted, and the streets later reopened.

Possible crash and arrests

What we don't know:

A vehicle believed to be connected to the robbery appeared to crash into a Starbucks on Torrence Avenue. The occupants appeared to run from the vehicle.

It appeared police apprehended two people, but Lansing police had yet to confirm whether anyone was taken into custody. FOX Chicago reached out to Lansing police for more information. The FBI confirmed a robbery occurred in the area and said it responded alongside local law enforcement.

Earlier attempted robbery at same bank

The backstory:

Last month, three masked men tried to rob an armored car driver who was servicing ATMs at the same Chase branch.