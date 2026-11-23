The Brief More than 3.5 million Illinoisans are expected to travel by car this Thanksgiving. On Monday, gas prices averaged $3.87 in Illinois, $3.01 in Indiana, and $3.63 nationally, according to AAA. In Chicago, the average gas price has dropped nearly $1 per gallon over the past month.



Just in time for the holiday travel rush, gas prices are falling. It's a welcome relief, particularly when families are feeling the pinch of higher prices in so many other places.

Millions expected to drive for Thanksgiving

Big picture view:

This Thanksgiving, 81.5 million Americans are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Monday, Nov. 30, according to AAA. Nationally, travel experts forecast 72.9 million people will drive to their destinations. In Illinois alone, more than 3.5 million people are expected to travel by car.

Gas prices in Illinois and Indiana

Local perspective:

On Monday, gas prices averaged $3.87 in Illinois, $3.01 in Indiana, and $3.63 nationally, according to AAA.

GasBuddy's nationwide "heat map" shows a color scale, highlighting the lowest gas prices in purple — in places like Texas — and the highest in yellow — primarily on the West Coast.

Illinois falls somewhere in the middle, but even in Chicago — where gas prices remain relatively high — the average price has dropped nearly $1 per gallon over the past month.

Since the midterm elections, gas prices have been on a steady decline. GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, describes it as a perfect storm — one that's driving prices down rather than up.

Among the contributing factors, he says, is the absence of any major new escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

"In addition, other factors including seasonality. Americans just don't drive as much as the temperatures are getting colder. That drop in demand usually allows supply to increase. At the same time, in Chicago, we are using a different type of gasoline, a cheaper version of gasoline for the winter, as is the case across the country," De Haan explained. "And now refineries that were doing routine maintenance are finishing that maintenance. In fact, refineries right now are operating at some of the highest November rates since 1998, meaning they are churning out a lot of gasoline and diesel."

How to find cheaper gas

What you can do:

Drivers can track the cheapest gas prices on GasBuddy's website or app.