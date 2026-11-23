The Brief Illinois launched a website with updates and safety guidance on the U.S. Army’s planned lead azide detonation in Middletown, Iowa. Gov. JB Pritzker directed state agencies to prepare for potential impacts, and Illinois partially activated its State Emergency Operations Center. State agencies have shared guidance with local emergency managers, health departments, schools and animal owners.



Illinois has launched a website for residents to find updates and safety guidance ahead of the U.S. Army’s planned lead azide detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa.

Emergency operations center

What we know:

Gov. JB Pritzker directed state agencies to stay on alert and prepare for potential impacts as Illinois seeks more information from the federal government.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security partially activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate state resources, respond to county requests and help plan protective measures for schools, health care facilities and vulnerable residents.

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is leading the state’s environmental response, including reviewing models that show where airborne material could travel and evaluating air monitoring data. The Illinois Department of Public Health shared the Army’s preliminary models with local health departments to help them plan.

Potential impacts in Illinois

What we don't know:

The governor’s office did not specify when the detonation would take place or which Illinois communities, if any, could be affected. Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation are on standby if road closures or traffic changes are needed.

Where to find updates

What you can do:

Residents can find the latest state updates and safety guidance on the Illinois EPA website. The Illinois Department of Agriculture has shared guidance for livestock and pet owners, and the Illinois State Board of Education asked superintendents near the Iowa border to review the state health department’s recommendations for schools.

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