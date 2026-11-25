The Brief Chicago's annual Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off at 7:45 a.m. Thursday along State Street. City emergency officials announced rolling street closures across the Loop starting Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Police and emergency responders also issued safety reminders for crowds and holiday shoppers.



Chicago's holiday season will kick into full gear Thursday morning as the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off along State Street, bringing major street closures and heavy crowds to the Loop.

The parade begins at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, traveling north on State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street.

Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade street closures

Breakdown:

Ahead of the event, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) and Chicago police released a full schedule of downtown road closures alongside safety guidelines for visitors and holiday shoppers.

State St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Roosevelt Rd

Federal St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Polk St

Dearborn St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Polk St

Plymouth Ct, from Ida B Wells to Polk St

Polk St, from Clark St to State St

Harrison St, from Clark St to Wabash Ave

Balbo Dr, from Wabash Ave to State St

8th St, from Wabash Ave to State St

9th St, from State St to Wabash Ave

11th St, from Wabash Ave to State St

Disbanding Area (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

State St, from Randolph St to Wacker Dr

Randolph St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Lake St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Thanksgiving Day parade timeline

Wednesday, Nov. 25 (10 a.m.): Initial bleacher and broadcast closures begin on State Street between Washington and Randolph streets.

Thursday, Nov. 26 (4 a.m. – 6 a.m.): Staging, disbanding, and parade route streets close across the Loop.

Thursday, Nov. 26 (7:45 a.m.): The Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off north along State Street.

Thursday, Nov. 26 (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): Staging and route streets reopen at 11 a.m., followed by disbanding and broadcast zones at 1 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day parade route

What to know:

The parade will run from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the following route:

State St, from Ida B Wells to Randolph St

Ida B Wells Dr, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Van Buren St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Jackson Blvd, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Adams St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Monroe St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Madison St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

Washington St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave

What you can do:

OEMC is urging parade spectators and holiday shoppers to stay alert in large crowds and report suspicious activity immediately to onsite security or by calling 911.