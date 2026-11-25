Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade 2026: Street closures, route and safety tips
CHICAGO - Chicago's holiday season will kick into full gear Thursday morning as the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off along State Street, bringing major street closures and heavy crowds to the Loop.
The parade begins at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26, traveling north on State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street.
Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade street closures
Breakdown:
Ahead of the event, the Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) and Chicago police released a full schedule of downtown road closures alongside safety guidelines for visitors and holiday shoppers.
- State St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Roosevelt Rd
- Federal St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Polk St
- Dearborn St, from Ida B Wells Dr to Polk St
- Plymouth Ct, from Ida B Wells to Polk St
- Polk St, from Clark St to State St
- Harrison St, from Clark St to Wabash Ave
- Balbo Dr, from Wabash Ave to State St
- 8th St, from Wabash Ave to State St
- 9th St, from State St to Wabash Ave
- 11th St, from Wabash Ave to State St
Disbanding Area (5 a.m. to 1 p.m.)
- State St, from Randolph St to Wacker Dr
- Randolph St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Lake St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
Thanksgiving Day parade timeline
- Wednesday, Nov. 25 (10 a.m.): Initial bleacher and broadcast closures begin on State Street between Washington and Randolph streets.
- Thursday, Nov. 26 (4 a.m. – 6 a.m.): Staging, disbanding, and parade route streets close across the Loop.
- Thursday, Nov. 26 (7:45 a.m.): The Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade steps off north along State Street.
- Thursday, Nov. 26 (11 a.m. – 1 p.m.): Staging and route streets reopen at 11 a.m., followed by disbanding and broadcast zones at 1 p.m.
Thanksgiving Day parade route
What to know:
The parade will run from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the following route:
- State St, from Ida B Wells to Randolph St
- Ida B Wells Dr, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Van Buren St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Jackson Blvd, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Adams St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Monroe St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Madison St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
- Washington St, from Dearborn St to Wabash Ave
What you can do:
OEMC is urging parade spectators and holiday shoppers to stay alert in large crowds and report suspicious activity immediately to onsite security or by calling 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications and the Chicago Police Department.