Police search for suspect in violent CTA Red Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect who pickpocketed and punched a passenger aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood earlier this month.
The strong-arm robbery happened around 12:37 a.m. on Nov. 9 near the 63rd Street Red Line station.
CTA violent robbery
What we know:
According to a community alert from police, the suspect walked up to another passenger riding the Red Line train near 63rd Street and took property out of the victim's pocket.
As the suspect exited the train with the stolen items, he punched the passenger.
Police released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as a roughly 20-year-old Black man standing roughly 5-foot-10 and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black jacket over a white hoodie.
What we don't know:
Police have not specified what property was stolen from the passenger's pocket or whether he needed medical attention after being punched.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Mass Transit Detectives at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JK482722.
Other recent CTA crimes
Big picture view:
Chicago police have sent at least four other community alerts out for suspects who committed recent crimes on CTA property:
- Chicago police seek woman after CTA assault, chemical irritant sprayed at 2 riders
- Chicago police seek help identifying suspect in Halloween CTA assault
- Suspect sought for CTA battery in the Loop, police say
Featured
The Northern Illinois Transit Authority launched the NITA Ride Safe app last week. Riders can report concerns on any CTA train, bus or platform through the app or by texting (312) 313-9015.
Reports go to trained staff who review them, ask for more information if needed and send them to the appropriate emergency or non-emergency team.
Riders can download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
Ride Safe is part of a broader transit safety plan that includes a new Office of Transit Safety and Experience, a chief transit safety officer and a Coordinated Safety Response Council with representatives from transit and social service agencies, law enforcement and organized labor.
The Source: The information in this article came from the Chicago Police Department and previous Fox Chicago reporting.