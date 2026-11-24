The Brief Light snow and flurries will taper off by noon, with highs in the low 40s today. Rain is expected Wednesday night through Friday morning, including a dreary Thanksgiving in the mid 40s. The weekend will be warmer, with sunshine Saturday and a chance for rain Sunday.



It was a cold Tuesday with morning temperatures in the 20s and afternoon highs in the lower 40s. Chicago's average high for today's date is 44 degrees and the average low is 31.

Cool Tuesday night, cloudy Wednesday

What we know:

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with overnight lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to low 30s in Chicago and areas along Lake Michigan. The daytime hours of Wednesday look fine with cloudy skies and highs in the lower 40s.

Rain arrives before Thanksgiving

Timeline:

Rain moves in from the south during the evening and may briefly mix with wet snow during the overnight. The best chance for this will be well west of the Chicago metro, likely closer to I-39 and points west.

Thanksgiving looks soggy with as much as 1–2" of rain possible by the time the rain ends Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s on Thanksgiving and then mid 40s on Friday.

A dry start to the weekend

What's next:

Saturday will be dry with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. There is a chance that rain could return to the area again on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s.