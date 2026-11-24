The Brief Tasa Coffee Roasters posted a sign saying its Humboldt Park coffee shop is permanently closed after online allegations prompted calls for a boycott. Employees said they learned of the allegations through Reddit and closed the shop immediately. The owner said she disagrees with current immigration policy and asked that employees not be targeted.



Tasa Coffee Roasters has closed its Humboldt Park coffee shop after online allegations that the owner’s husband works for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sparked calls for a boycott.

FOX Chicago has not independently verified the allegations.

Employees close coffee shop

What we know:

In handwritten messages posted on the door Monday, employees said they first learned of the allegations through a Reddit post and immediately closed the shop. A sign on the door now says the business is permanently closed.

Some customers said they felt betrayed by a business that had long identified itself as Latina-owned and supportive of the Hispanic community.

Block Club Chicago reported that a man who identified himself as a relative of the owner showed a reporter a gun outside the cafe Monday after saying he was there to defend his daughter. Video posted online shows police arresting the man.

City grants draw attention

The backstory:

Video from 2025 shows Mayor Brandon Johnson presenting Tasa Coffee Roasters with grant money. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office issued this statement to FOX Chicago.

"TASA Coffee Roasters was awarded a Neighborhood Opportunity Fund grant in 2022 under the previous administration and subsequently received a Good Food Fund grant in 2025. Both programs are designed to support local businesses and economic development in Chicago’s neighborhoods.

"Mayor Johnson’s visit to the coffee shop was part of his Day in the Ward initiative, during which he visited local businesses and highlighted neighborhood investments. At the time of the visit, neither the Mayor nor his administration was aware of Pierre Cesar Marquez’s employment with ICE.

"Mayor Johnson has been clear about his opposition to the federal government’s immigration enforcement practices. He has always stood with workers and supports their right to organize. The Johnson administration remains committed to upholding the Welcoming City Ordinance and protecting the rights, safety, and dignity of our immigrant communities."

U.S. Rep. Delia Ramirez joined other Northwest Side elected officials in distancing themselves from the business following the allegations.

Owner asks that employees not be targeted

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX Chicago, Tasa owner Jackie Marquez said, "I personally disagree with current immigration policy and I believe in civil dialogue and mutual respect, even when we disagree. I ask that employees not be targeted or held responsible for matters outside their control."

ICE employment allegation remains unverified

What we don't know:

FOX Chicago asked the Department of Homeland Security to verify whether Pierre Cesar Marquez works for ICE. DHS said it could not confirm or deny anyone’s identity for safety reasons. Jackie Marquez’s statement did not address whether her husband works for the agency.