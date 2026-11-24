Man fatally shot in warehouse on Chicago’s Southwest Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Southwest Side warehouse Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.
Shooting followed an argument
What we know:
The Chicago Police Department said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 35th Street. The man was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with a known offender inside the warehouse, who pulled out a handgun and fired.
Man died at Mount Sinai Hospital
Dig deeper:
The man was shot in the head and chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Area detectives are investigating.
Shooting investigation
What we don't know:
Police did not release the man’s name or say whether anyone was in custody.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.