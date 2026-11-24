The Brief A 36-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Southwest Side warehouse Tuesday afternoon. Police said the shooting followed an argument. Detectives are investigating.



A 36-year-old man was fatally shot inside a Southwest Side warehouse Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Shooting followed an argument

What we know:

The Chicago Police Department said the shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 35th Street. The man was reportedly involved in a verbal altercation with a known offender inside the warehouse, who pulled out a handgun and fired.

Man died at Mount Sinai Hospital

Dig deeper:

The man was shot in the head and chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area detectives are investigating.

Shooting investigation

What we don't know:

Police did not release the man’s name or say whether anyone was in custody.