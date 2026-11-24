The Brief Three SNAP recipients told FOX Chicago their food benefits were stolen, and none said they had received replacement benefits. One woman’s records show more than $1,000 spent in about seven and a half minutes, followed by another loss three months later after she replaced her EBT card. Illinois says more than $21 million in SNAP benefits have been reported stolen since 2024.



It takes a month for families to receive their SNAP benefits, but in some cases, it takes just minutes for someone else to spend them.

Following FOX Chicago’s investigation into millions of dollars in stolen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, more recipients have come forward with stories and transaction histories that raise questions about the security of electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

During a group interview with three women, FOX Chicago asked how many had money stolen from their EBT cards, how many had lost more than $200 and how many had transactions in places they had never visited.

Hands went up.

But when asked whether any of their stolen benefits had been replaced, the answer was different.

No.

Two different cards, five repeat retailers

What we know:

Angelica McKnight lives in northwest Indiana, but her transaction records show her food benefits being spent hundreds of miles away in Philadelphia, Brooklyn and Newark.

On May 15, 2026, records provided to FOX Chicago show 21 purchases totaling more than $1,000 in about seven and a half minutes.

McKnight said she ordered a replacement EBT card, hoping to protect her account from further theft.

Three months later, it happened again.

On Aug. 15, records show $1,118 was spent in about six and a half minutes.

"After I reordered a new card, as you can see, it happened again," McKnight said.

FOX Chicago found five of the same retailers in both sets of records, even though the transactions were associated with two different card numbers. The records do not establish whether the retailers knowingly participated in fraudulent activity or how someone accessed McKnight’s benefits again.

"This is nationwide," McKnight said. "The FBI should get involved with it."

A Walmart order and a potential investigative lead

Dig deeper:

For another SNAP recipient, Shaleaf Hemphill, the paper trail leads to a Walmart in Country Club Hills, Illinois.

Her transaction history shows a $467.11 online purchase attempt at 2:38 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2025. The transaction was declined because of an incorrect PIN. One minute later, a purchase for the exact same amount was approved.

That single transaction accounted for nearly 60% of her $785 in monthly food benefits.

The transaction record lists a delivery address, providing a potential lead for investigators. FOX Chicago has not independently established who placed the order or whether the items were delivered.

Hemphill said she discovered her benefits were missing when she tried to buy snacks for her daughter at Dollar Tree.

"That was so embarrassing," she said. "I had to go to the car and my daughter really wanted them snacks."

She said she has experienced SNAP theft multiple times and has not had her stolen benefits replaced. Last year, she turned to her daughter’s school for help feeding her family. The school provided turkeys, snacks and other groceries.

"That's not fair to us," Hemphill said. "We didn't have nothing to do with that."

$940 gone while her card was still in her pocket

What they're saying:

Tracie Hartman of Cicero said she was at work when someone began spending her SNAP benefits. Within one hour, she said, $940 was gone. Her physical EBT card was still in her possession.

Hartman said she had already restricted out-of-state and online purchases on her account. She believes EBT accounts should have fraud detection measures similar to those used by banks and credit card companies, particularly when multiple large purchases are made in a short period.

"There should be some sort of red flag," Hartman said, "just like the bank cards do."

More than $21 million in stolen Illinois SNAP benefits

The backstory:

The Illinois Department of Human Services provided FOX Chicago with this breakdown of reported SNAP theft:

2024 — Nearly $15 million

2025 — About $4.7 million

2026 through September — More than $1.7 million

The federal program that reimbursed recipients for stolen benefits expired in December 2024.

IDHS previously told FOX Chicago it is working with local and federal law enforcement to address EBT theft, which the agency described as a nationwide problem frequently involving card skimming.

Illinois is also participating in the USDA’s Mobile Payment Pilot, which the state expects to launch in early 2027. The technology would allow Illinois Link card users to make purchases with their phones without presenting a physical EBT card.

Outdated technology leaves recipients vulnerable

Big picture view:

Cybersecurity expert Harry Maugans, CEO of Privacy Bee, said outdated technology is part of the problem. Many EBT cards still rely on magnetic stripes and PINs, while modern debit and credit cards typically use embedded chips that provide additional protection against certain types of fraud.

"The SNAP cards are old technology," Maugans said.

He said upgrading payment technology could help prevent some skimming-related theft. How someone accessed the three women’s accounts remains unknown.

A paper trail, but few answers

What we don't know:

FOX Chicago asked IDHS whether investigations are underway involving the transactions uncovered in its reporting. The agency had not responded to those additional questions as of publication.

The records show how quickly purchases went through across state lines and, in one case, list a delivery address. Questions remain about how someone accessed a replacement card account and whether investigators have followed up on the leads in the records.

"We have to stop this," McKnight said. "This is millions of dollars being taken from us."

Just days before Thanksgiving, these women are still waiting for answers about money meant to put food on their tables.

FOX Chicago will continue investigating.

Related article