The Brief Authorities arrested all suspects in Monday’s attempted armored truck robbery at a Chase bank in Lansing. Police temporarily closed streets and asked residents to shelter in place during the search. Federal or state charging details, or both, were expected Tuesday afternoon.



The FBI and Lansing police arrested everyone they say was involved in an attempted armored truck robbery Monday evening at the Chase bank at 3115 Ridge Road.

Arrests after police search

What we know:

Authorities said they identified and arrested all suspects and that no one else is wanted in connection with the attempted robbery.

The incident led to a short police chase through Lansing. Residents received a shelter-in-place alert as officers searched the area, and streets later reopened.

Charging details pending

What we don't know:

Authorities did not say how many people were arrested, identify those in custody or specify what charges they could face. They expected to release federal or state charging information, or both, Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier robbery attempt

The backstory:

In October, three masked men tried to rob an armored truck driver who was servicing ATMs at the same Chase branch.

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