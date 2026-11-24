All suspects arrested after attempted armored truck robbery in Lansing
LANSING, Ill. - The FBI and Lansing police arrested everyone they say was involved in an attempted armored truck robbery Monday evening at the Chase bank at 3115 Ridge Road.
Arrests after police search
What we know:
Authorities said they identified and arrested all suspects and that no one else is wanted in connection with the attempted robbery.
The incident led to a short police chase through Lansing. Residents received a shelter-in-place alert as officers searched the area, and streets later reopened.
Charging details pending
What we don't know:
Authorities did not say how many people were arrested, identify those in custody or specify what charges they could face. They expected to release federal or state charging information, or both, Tuesday afternoon.
Earlier robbery attempt
The backstory:
In October, three masked men tried to rob an armored truck driver who was servicing ATMs at the same Chase branch.
The Source: This report is based on a law enforcement update and prior FOX Chicago reporting.