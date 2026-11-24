The Brief The FAA lifted Tuesday’s ground stop at Chicago O’Hare and began assigning delays to arriving flights. The agency projected an average delay of 47 minutes and a maximum delay of 99 minutes for affected flights. The FAA’s delay program covers arrivals scheduled through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.



The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a ground stop at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday afternoon and put a ground delay program in place as an equipment outage continued to disrupt Thanksgiving travel.

O’Hare ground stop lifted

What we know:

The FAA confirmed the ground stop was canceled in an advisory issued at 4:02 p.m. CST. It began at 3:06 p.m. and had been scheduled to run until 4:15 p.m.

The FAA identified the issue as an outage involving equipment used to track aircraft and vehicles on the airport surface.

Arrival delays at O'Hare

What's next:

The ground delay program covers arrivals scheduled from 4 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Under the program, affected flights are assigned later takeoff times at their departure airports to manage the flow of arrivals into O’Hare.

Equipment outage

What we don't know:

The FAA identified an outage in a system that tracks aircraft and vehicles on the ground. The advisory did not say what caused the outage or when the system would be restored.

Thanksgiving travel at O’Hare

Big picture view:

Tuesday’s outage followed a separate ground stop Monday morning, when staffing issues briefly halted some flights headed to O’Hare.

AAA projects nearly 6 million travelers will take domestic flights over Thanksgiving, down 0.2% from last year.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

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