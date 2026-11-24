The Brief Chicago is waking up to its coldest temperatures in more than eight months, with highs reaching the low 40s Tuesday. Rain is expected to dominate Thanksgiving, although some wet snow could mix in as a storm system moves through the region. Friday should be mostly dry before more rain arrives Sunday.



It is the coldest in Chicago in more than eight months.

The last time we were in the 20s was April 7, but the last time we were colder than 27 degrees was March 18, when our low was 23 degrees.

What to expect:

The rest of the day is going to feature plenty of sunshine and similar temperatures to where we were yesterday in the afternoon, topping out in the lower 40s. The exception will be near the lake where it will be cloudier with a chance of a flurry or sprinkle early in the day.

Tonight will be cold again with most areas dipping into the 20s, but perhaps not quite as cold as it is this morning.

Thanksgiving forecast

Holiday outlook:

Then all forecast eyes are focused on what happens late Wednesday through early Friday morning.

A complex storm system will be assembling primarily to our south and slinging moisture into our area very late tomorrow afternoon or more likely at night. During the day it should remain dry with high temperatures in the low to middle 40s.

The battle lines are once again clearly drawn between various computer models with the European model showing exclusively rainfall in our area while the US longer range model has some wet snow mixing in. The bulk of the precipitation will be happening on Thanksgiving and it looks to be a rather miserable day with rain most of the time and high temperatures in the low 40s.

The highest chance for sticking snow may end up being over central and western Illinois as opposed to in the Chicago area. But this is a close call and we will continue to update the forecast as new data become available.

What's next:

Precipitation will be moving out of our area by very early Friday morning, leaving the rest of the day mostly cloudy with temperatures maxing out in the mid 40s.

Over the weekend, Saturday now appears to be dry with high temperatures in the upper 40s, but a new storm system will slide through on Sunday with rain. Highs once again will be in the mid to upper 40s.