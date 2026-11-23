The Brief Mary Alice Love’s family is asking Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to investigate the Mundelein Police Department after a sergeant fatally shot the 37-year-old on May 11. The family disputes the police account of the shooting and says security measures at recent village board meetings intimidated attendees. Mundelein officials say disruptive protests prompted the increased security and deny that police deployed dogs or made physical contact with protesters.



The family of Mary Alice Love is calling on Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul to investigate the Mundelein Police Department, months after a police sergeant shot and killed the 37-year-old.

Family disputes police account of fatal shooting

The backstory:

Officers responded to Love’s home on May 11 for what authorities described as a mental health emergency. Police said Love was holding two large knives and had made statements about wanting officers to kill her.

Her family disputes that account and says officers failed to properly de-escalate the situation. The family has called for criminal charges against the sergeant.

Family raises concerns about village board security

What they're saying:

Family members, community leaders and national activists say officers in riot gear, bag checks, restricted areas and police dogs created an intimidating atmosphere at recent village board meetings.

Bishop Tavis Grant, who has been speaking on behalf of the family, said the experience was especially traumatic for Love’s mother.

"She needed to see urgent care. It was traumatizing. She’s been polite and civil and has never used any terms or labels against police officers or anyone else," Grant said.

Mundelein defends increased security

The other side:

The village said increased security was necessary because of disruptive behavior at recent meetings, including the use of loudspeakers and drums and banging on windows.

Officials said they did not deploy police dogs and officers had no physical contact with protesters. The village also said it has tried to meet with Love’s family, but those efforts have been unsuccessful.

Grant disputed the village’s characterization of the protests, saying there was no violence or property damage.

"No windows were broken, no property damage, loud, yes, beating on buckets, yes, blowing whistles, yes. That is a part of freedom of speech, but no violence," Grant said.

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