Aurora barbershop could reopen within a week after building collapse
AURORA, Ill. - Leon’s Barber Shop could reopen within a week after a building collapse forced the Aurora business to close. The city is offering the shop space around the corner on Broadway and has already approved permits for the new location.
Owner, daughter and employee escape collapse
The backstory:
Leon’s Barber Shop was on the ground floor of the more than 100-year-old building. Owner Salvador Leon, his daughter and an employee were inside around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 when they heard a loud crash.
They scrambled out, struggling to breathe in the dust, and are now OK. The roof, facade and scaffolding fell onto Galena Boulevard. Debris narrowly missed a passing car and crushed Leon’s truck.
"It was scary just because it was so loud. And then I was more scared for my daughter, and it was just like a natural instinct just to run and, you know, help her. But it happened so fast, you know, I was just kind of caught off guard. Especially in the holidays, it’s hard. But you know, with the help of the city of Aurora, they’re helping us out a lot," Leon said.
Aurora helps barbershop find new home
What's next:
Leon will have to pay for some maintenance upgrades at the city-owned space before reopening. He and his employees have been without income since the collapse.
"He has a stable business. He is committed. He loves Aurora, and we love having him here," said Jesse Kolar, Aurora’s director of building permits.
Future of the damaged building
What we don't know:
Crews have been working on the building, which remains unstable. It’s still unclear whether it can be saved or will have to be demolished.
The Source: This report is based on FOX Chicago reporting and interviews with Salvador Leon and Aurora building permits director Jesse Kolar.