The Brief Leon’s Barber Shop has been closed since a Nov. 11 building collapse in Aurora, leaving the owner and employees without income. Aurora approved permits for the shop to reopen around the corner on Broadway. The owner says the shop could reopen within a week, though the future of the damaged building remains undecided.



Leon’s Barber Shop could reopen within a week after a building collapse forced the Aurora business to close. The city is offering the shop space around the corner on Broadway and has already approved permits for the new location.

Owner, daughter and employee escape collapse

The backstory:

Leon’s Barber Shop was on the ground floor of the more than 100-year-old building. Owner Salvador Leon, his daughter and an employee were inside around 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11 when they heard a loud crash.

They scrambled out, struggling to breathe in the dust, and are now OK. The roof, facade and scaffolding fell onto Galena Boulevard. Debris narrowly missed a passing car and crushed Leon’s truck.

"It was scary just because it was so loud. And then I was more scared for my daughter, and it was just like a natural instinct just to run and, you know, help her. But it happened so fast, you know, I was just kind of caught off guard. Especially in the holidays, it’s hard. But you know, with the help of the city of Aurora, they’re helping us out a lot," Leon said.

Aurora helps barbershop find new home

What's next:

Leon will have to pay for some maintenance upgrades at the city-owned space before reopening. He and his employees have been without income since the collapse.

"He has a stable business. He is committed. He loves Aurora, and we love having him here," said Jesse Kolar, Aurora’s director of building permits.

Future of the damaged building

What we don't know:

Crews have been working on the building, which remains unstable. It’s still unclear whether it can be saved or will have to be demolished.

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