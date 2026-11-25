The Brief Chicago will remain cloudy and chilly today, with highs in the low 40s. Thanksgiving starts dry before rain moves in during the afternoon, with heavier showers south and east of Chicago. Friday will be breezy, but the weekend brings a dry Saturday around 50 and a chance of rain Sunday.



The Chicago-area forecast for Thanksgiving is not ideal, but it looks a little better in terms of the amount of and location of rainfall. I still see no opportunity for any snow in our area.

The details:

Today it will be mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly again with high temperatures in the lower 40s.

Tonight will be cloudy as a storm system develops to our south and produces some snow downstate but nothing in our area.

Chicago Thanksgiving forecast

Holiday outlook:

For Thanksgiving, it now appears as though the early part of the day will be completely dry with rain advancing northward during the afternoon and at night.

The heaviest rain will fall south and east of Chicago with little to no rain falling across our northwestern counties.

High temperatures tomorrow will be in the lower 40s with a gusty northeast wind developing.

Showers will continue tomorrow night in the aforementioned areas with temperatures holding fairly steady. Winds will be gusty at times to more than 25 mph.

What's next:

The storm system departs on Friday with only a chance of a lingering shower in northwest Indiana early in the morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

Saturday looks dry with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures around 50°. The next storm system moves in for Sunday favoring rain for the southern half of our area. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

On Monday, it will be partly sunny with highs again in the upper 40s.