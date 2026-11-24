The Brief Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has an appreciation for Thanksgiving Day football. The Bears and Lions will play with some high stakes, too. Their Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions will decide who's atop the NFC North entering December. The Bears will have to win that game on the road.



Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson has an appreciation for Thanksgiving Day football.

No matter what level you're playing at – preps, college or pros – playing on Thanksgiving means you're doing something right.

High school games around the holiday usually mean a state title is on the line. College football players get to play at a high level, and the pros get to appreciate the fact they've made it to the NFL.

"It's always a cool opportunity to be on the big screen on Thanksgiving," Johnson said. "I know our guys will relish it."

The Bears play with some high stakes, too.

Their Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions will decide who's atop the NFC North entering December. The Bears will have to win that game on the road.

Bears vs. Lions, student vs. master

Big picture view:

When the Bears play the Lions, Dan Campbell will play Ben Johnson. It's no secret Johnson's rise to a head coach came because Campbell gave him the opportunity to be an offensive coordinator.

It's no secret the Lions struggled to replicate success in the year after Johnson left to coach the Bears. This is a rivalry built on respect.

The coaches made that clear with the amount of praise they gave each other.

Both Johnson and Campbell name-dropped players and coaches on each team that make Thursday's game difficult to plan for.

The Lions know plenty of Bears' staffers beyond Johnson, like defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El. Allen was the defensive coordinator when Campbell coached in New Orleans and Randle-El was Campbell's wide receivers' coach in Detroit. Campbell also lauded Bears' quarterback Caleb Williams, wide receiver Luther Burden III, running back D'Andre Swift and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Johnson nearly matched that speaking about Lions players and coaches, both those playing and those who are injured. Johnson had the most respect for running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who is one of the league's best offensive playmakers.

"If he's not the offensive player of the year right now, then he's got to be top three because he's all over the place," Johnson said. "He's leading the league in scrimmage yards – run game, pass game. It just seems like they can't get the ball to him enough so we’ve got our hands full with him."

The Bears are hoping their new-look defense, led by Simmons, is enough to limit Gibbs. Campbell sung Simmons' praises like Johnson sang Gibbs' praise.

"When you're athletic and explosive like he is, you have got to be locked in every play because he can blow a rep up and he can blow a series up," Campbell said of Simmons. "You have just got to be on point, man. You can't have any lapses."

What's next:

The Bears and Lions respect each other. They're both talented teams, too.

But, Johnson spoke about the success the Lions have at home.

"They're hot right now, playing great football. They're 6-0 at home. We know that Ford Field is going to be electric on Thursday."