The Brief More than 3.6 million Illinoisans are expected to hit the roads for Thanksgiving, with over 1.9 million vehicles projected on the Illinois Tollway on Wednesday alone. Overall holiday travel is down slightly from last year, ending a three-year streak of record-breaking Thanksgiving crowds amid higher gas prices and airfare. State transportation officials are pausing non-emergency lane closures over the weekend, while traffic experts advise leaving before noon on Wednesday to avoid peak congestion.



Millions of Illinois drivers are hitting the highways for the start of the Thanksgiving holiday rush.

While early morning commuters saw smooth sailing across Chicagoland expressways like the Kennedy, traffic experts warn that highway congestion will spike sharply around midday as workers wrap up early and head out of town.

The details:

Overall, holiday travel is down just a fraction compared to last year, ending a three-year streak of record-breaking Thanksgiving crowds. Higher gas prices and elevated airfare are largely behind the slight pullback.

Still, roadways across the state will feel crowded:

AAA projects more than 3.6 million Illinoisans will drive to their holiday destinations, with over 1.9 million hitting the road on Wednesday alone.

The Illinois Tollway expects more than 9.8 million vehicles across its system between Wednesday and Monday.

To help keep holiday traffic flowing, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is pausing all non-emergency lane closures over the weekend.

Timeline:

Traffic data shows clear windows for when drivers will face the heaviest gridlock—and when they can expect clearer lanes:

Wednesday (Before noon): The best window to depart before the pre-holiday rush begins.

Wednesday (Noon to 7 p.m.): The worst stretch of traffic on Wednesday as early commuters hit the highways.

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday): Minimal traffic is expected across area roadways for travelers with flexible schedules.

Saturday and Sunday (Before noon): Considered solid windows to travel back without hitting peak gridlock.

Monday (Around 4:30 p.m.): Expected to be the most packed stretch for drivers returning home after the long weekend.

What you can do:

Transportation experts recommend leaving early in the morning whenever possible to stay ahead of afternoon bottlenecks.

If you are traveling on Saturday, Sunday, or Monday, build extra cushion time into your schedule and continue watching for active work zones even with non-emergency lane closures suspended for the holiday.