The Brief The U.S. Army is planning to detonate degraded lead azide in Middletown, Iowa, on Wednesday at approximately 9 a.m. CT with varying impacts across the region. Various organizations are weighing in on how to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from lead exposure. Updates are expected throughout Wednesday on the detonation and plume.



The U.S. Army is planning to detonate degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday at around 9 a.m. CT. Lead is a toxic, naturally occurring metal that has no safe exposure level, and unlike many pollutants, it does not dissipate over time.

Potential risks from lead azide detonation

What to know:

When the degraded lead azide is detonated, it is expected to produce a dust plume that contains particles of lead that could travel beyond the detonation site and settle on surrounding surfaces.

Breathing in particles that contain lead following the detonation can be harmful to health, as well as exposure to the lead through ingestion or touching it on surfaces. Those who are pregnant, have chronic medical conditions such as COPD or asthma, as well as children are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure.

Dr. Bernard Weigel, MD from the Illinois Poison Center told FOX LOCAL, "The important thing to understand is that a small, one-time exposure would not typically cause immediate symptoms. Most people with elevated blood lead levels have no noticeable symptoms at all. The primary concern is the cumulative effect of lead exposure over time, particularly in young children, whose developing brains are especially vulnerable. There is no known safe level of lead exposure."

Residents encouraged to relocate

Local perspective:

Those in Middletown, Iowa, and the surrounding areas are being encouraged by the U.S. Army to relocate during the detonation. Those who are outside the evacuation zone should shelter in place, close all windows and doors, set the heat to recirculate, turn off any fans that pull in outside air, such as bathroom vents and kitchen exhausts, and keep children and pets inside.

(U.S. Army )

The Army has stated that it will provide updated maps showing the potential path of the plume over the next 24 hours. You can access the link to the maps here.

The map will be updated six hours in advance of the detonation and every hour afterward until the detonation. After the detonation, the Army will send out its final estimate of how far the impacts of the lead plume will go.

(U.S. Army)

The Army has stated that it will be testing soil, water, and air near the site before and after the detonation, so appropriate action can be taken where lead is deposited.

Lead health concerns

Health concerns:

The American Lung Association has outlined some signs to look out for involving lead poisoning.

The EPA has also determined that lead is a probable carcinogen for humans.

Acute impacts of lead poisoning:

Seizures

Paralysis

Headaches

Stomachaches

Nausea

Fatigue

Irritability

Anemia

Abdominal pain

Constipation

Vomiting

Decrease in appetite

Death

Chronic, ongoing lead exposure complications:

Severe damage to the brain

Severe kidney damage

Serious damage to reproductive system

Increase in blood pressure

Anemia

Lead poisoning, or lead toxicity, according to the CDC and EPA, describes cages in which there are severe health effects because of high amounts of lead in the blood. If blood levels hit 45 micrograms per deciliter or more, healthcare professionals may recommend treatment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lead exposure was attributed to over 3.5 million deaths around the world in 2023. These deaths primarily occurred due to cardiovascular impacts.

Taking precautions during lead azide detonation

What you can do:

If you are concerned about potential lead exposure from the Iowa detonation, here are some things that you can do to protect yourself and your family, according to the Illinois EPA and American Lung Association.

Stay indoors: avoid going outside on the day of the detonation

Keep windows and doors closed: keep these closed for at least 24 hours following the detonation as a precaution

Use air recirculation from indoors: It is safe to keep residential furnaces going, but it is important to switch these to recirculate indoor air temporarily

Improve indoor filtration: If possible, use an air purifier that has a HEPA filter

Watch for updates: Follow official updates from the army's website as well as local news sources for the most relevant and topical updates regarding the plume and risks

Clean surfaces: Once the airborne lead exposure risk has been determined to be over, you should clean any potentially impacted surfaces. It is important that you clean by wetting the surfaces. Do not dry sweep things, as this could distribute particles. It is a good idea to wash your vehicle and replace the cabin air filter.

Vacuum carpets: Thoroughly vacuum your rugs and carpets with a HEPA-filtered vacuum

Bathe and/or shower: If you must go outside, immediately bathe or shower to avoid tracking any lead throughout your home, especially in bed. Ensure that you also wash your hair.

Limit travel: Only travel when necessary and avoid potentially impacted locations. Use vehicle air recirculation when driving.

Practice good hygiene: Wash your hands before eating and drinking and remove your shoes when entering homes.

Watch for symptoms: Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you have any concerning signs or symptoms.

Seek medical guidance: Contact a professional if you have questions or concerns about lead exposure.

If you believe that you or your child have been exposed to lead, the EPA notes that you can get a blood lead test. The sooner you act after a potential exposure, the better.

The test can be done at a local healthcare provider's office or a lab. It will determine how much lead is in you or your child's blood, which is referred to as a blood lead level (BLL). A BLL at or above 3.5 deciliters is considered enough to take action.

Children and lead exposure

Why you should care:

Children are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure. When lead is consumed, it can be stored in the bones, which can disrupt skeletal development, according to the American Lung Association. This can impact calcium absorption.

Additionally, lead that has accumulated in bones can be released during pregnancy and breast-feeding, passing the chemical to the developing child.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), children under the age of 6 are the most at risk if exposed to lead. This is because younger children are developing much more quickly than older children, and they also are more prone to touching surfaces and then putting their hands in their mouths.

The American Academy of Pediatrics states that children with as low as 3.5 micrograms per deciliter of lead in their blood can show signs of a decrease in their cognition. They also stress that any elevation detected in the blood should be evaluated as a concern as there are no safe levels.

The CDC notes that lead exposure in children can lead to brain and nervous system damage, learning and behavior problems, as well as hearing and speech issues.

These effects can sometimes lead to a lower IQ, decreased attention span, and lower academic performance.

The Illinois EPA recommends that schools and child care facilities take extra precautions. Some recommendations include:

Keep children indoors during the potential exposure period

Reschedule recess, physical education, playground activities, field trips, and any non-essential outdoor activities

School buses and other vehicles traveling through impacted areas should keep windows closed and use air recirculation

Administrators should review dismissal and parent pick-up plans

Coordinate with local emergency departments and public health officials to adjust operations accordingly

Carefully wet clean outdoor surfaces, including playgrounds, once the U.S. Army determines the exposure period has passed

Keep children away from any exposed surfaces until they are thoroughly decontaminated

Communicate effectively and openly with family and staff about the precautions you are taking

Pregnant women are also at higher risk when exposed to lead. Lead exposure during pregnancy or breastfeeding can impact the baby and pregnant woman by causing the baby to be born too early or too small. It can also harm a developing fetus and increases the mother's risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, or infertility.

Precautions for pet owners

What you can do:

The ASPCA has stated that livestock, wildlife, horses, dogs, cats and other companion animals are at risk during the detonation.

They recommend keeping pets and livestock indoors or sheltered during and immediately following the event until local officials give an all-clear. They also recommend:

Covering or moving food and water sources when possible

Replacing any food or water that has been uncovered and disposing of the potentially contaminated feed or water

Washing animals who have been exposed

Wearing personal protective equipment when washing exposed animals or handling anything potentially contaminated

The Iowa Department of Agriculture also lists further advice for farmers to protect livestock and farms during the detonation.

Signs of lead toxicosis in animals may include:

Neurological abnormalities, such as ataxia, tremors, seizures, or blindness

Gastrointestinal signs, such as anorexia and weight loss

Difficulty walking

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Lethargy

And potentially, in severe cases, sudden death

Signs of poisoning in small animals can be delayed by days to weeks, according to The Pet Poison Hotline.

The ASPCA also reminds veterinarians that they should consider lead toxicity as a differential diagnosis when dealing with any potentially exposed patient.

The Illinois EPA recommends cleaning the outside of barns, fencing, feeders and other equipment with power washing if your area is impacted by the plume.

The Pet Poison Hotline recommends that pet owners, "Consider using booties on pets to protect their feet when going outside, wash pet’s paws or any area that comes in contact with outside surfaces, and avoid unnecessary time outside until local authorities deem it to be safe."

Impacted areas

What they're saying:

Different locations throughout the Midwest are being given different precautions based on their proximity to the detonation site. Here are some recommendations and statements from local officials and experts in different regions.

Iowa

Iowans are being prepared for the detonation and lead exposure across the state. But other neighboring and nearby states are expected to see less impact.

Michigan

Director of Communications for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Dale R. George told FOX LOCAL that, "Based on current forecasted weather patterns, the results of the detonation are not expected to travel toward Michigan."

Minnesota

The Director of Minnesota Regional Poison Center, Samantha C. Lee, PharmD, BCPS, DABAT, FAACT told FOX LOCAL, "Based on the information available at this time, we do not expect a health risk from the Iowa detonation for people who remain in Minnesota. Our advice is different for anyone who travels to the potentially affected area in southeastern Iowa. Minnesota has blood lead level guidelines through the Minnesota Department of Health to provide guidance on screening and testing. Screening does not prevent exposure, so reducing contact with lead-containing dust remains important for anyone in an affected area"

Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs released a statement saying, "Based on current official U.S. Army modeling and public advisory information, there are no identified impacts to Wisconsin."

Illinois

The Mayor's Press Office for The City of Chicago sent this statement to FOX LOCAL: "Federal and state partners continue to report that plume modeling remains favorable for Illinois, with forecasted winds expected to carry any potential plume south and southwest, away from Illinois communities. Current modeling indicates little to no impact to Illinois, and there is no indication of impacts within the City of Chicago."

The Illinois EPA website also states, "Current meteorological data for Wednesday, Nov. 25, indicate Illinois is not expected to be impacted by the detonation plume."

Missouri

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) states that "Impacts to the state depend on weather conditions at the time of detonation. We do not anticipate sustained concentrations of lead at levels that threaten human health and the environment."

The DNR also lists the preventative measures it is taking to ensure local safety in the state, including monitoring water supplies and systems and keeping an eye on changing weather patterns.

What is lead?

Dig deeper:

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, lead is a naturally occurring metal that is found in trace amounts in the Earth's crust. When people are exposed to lead, it is usually through human-caused activity, instead of naturally occurring activity. Some examples include: historical use of leaded gasoline, lead release from industrial facilities, as well as exposure through lead-based paint in older homes and buildings.

Lead can be found all over the environment. It is found in air, soil, water, food and older man-made buildings. It is the 36th most abundant element in Earth's exterior, according to Pure Earth, an environmental organization.

Lead has been used extensively for thousands of years. It has been used since ancient times in paints and ornaments, as well as plumbing. The Roman Empire used lead to make water pipes, hence the name "plumbing," which comes from the Latin word for lead, plumbum. This is also where lead gets its symbol, Pb.