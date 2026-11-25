Army gives presser following lead azide detonation
Iowa Explosion: What the Army is hiding from you
EPA says all its real time air monitors report zero airborne lead
Q&A about lead cleanup, testing after Iowa detonation
Army detonates bomb-making chemicals in Iowa
Acting Secretary of the Army says detonation 'exceeded all expectations'
NASA is flying planes over detonation site. Here's why.
Watch live: Army expected to give update at 11 a.m.
Iowa Gov. Reynolds says the detonation was 'successful'