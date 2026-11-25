The Brief Firefighters found a person dead inside a Griffith home after putting out a morning house fire. The blaze broke out around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North Wheeler Street. State fire marshals, local police, and the Lake County Coroner's Office are investigating the cause of the fire and death.



One person died following a residential fire Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

Griffith house fire

What we know:

Emergency crews responded around 7:30 a.m. to a fire at a home at 527 N. Wheeler St. in Griffith.

Firefighters with the Griffith Fire Department extinguished the blaze before searching the residence. Inside, crews discovered someone dead in the basement of the home.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity, age, or gender of the person found in the basement while officials work to confirm next-of-kin notifications.

Investigators also have not determined where inside the home the fire started, what caused the blaze, or whether anyone else was inside the house at the time.

"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time," Griffith Police Chief Albert Tharp said in a statement.