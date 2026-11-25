Person found dead after house fire in NW Indiana
GRIFFITH, Ind. - One person died following a residential fire Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.
Griffith house fire
What we know:
Emergency crews responded around 7:30 a.m. to a fire at a home at 527 N. Wheeler St. in Griffith.
Firefighters with the Griffith Fire Department extinguished the blaze before searching the residence. Inside, crews discovered someone dead in the basement of the home.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity, age, or gender of the person found in the basement while officials work to confirm next-of-kin notifications.
Investigators also have not determined where inside the home the fire started, what caused the blaze, or whether anyone else was inside the house at the time.
"Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time," Griffith Police Chief Albert Tharp said in a statement.
The Source: The information in this report came from Griffith police.