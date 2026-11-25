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The Brief A 51-year-old Chicago man was sentenced to eight years in state prison for stealing mail across the city's North Side. Jeremy Zaloun pleaded guilty to four felony burglary counts in Cook County Criminal Court on Nov. 16. Postal inspectors and Chicago police arrested Zaloun in July following a joint investigation into the thefts.



A Chicago man is heading to state prison for eight years after pleading guilty to stealing mail and breaking into properties across the city's North Side.

Chicago mail thief sentenced

The details:

Jeremy Zaloun, 51, entered the guilty plea to four counts of felony burglary on Nov. 16.

Investigators identified Zaloun as the suspect behind a string of burglaries and mail thefts targeting Chicago's North Side dating back to at least 2024.

Members of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Chicago Police Department took Zaloun into custody on July 7 during a joint operation.

What they're saying:

Federal postal authorities credited local police and prosecutors for helping bring the case to a close.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is dedicated to defending the nation’s mail system from criminal activity, protecting Postal Service employees and customers, and preserving the integrity of the U.S. Mail," said Inspector in Charge Nicholas Bucciarelli of the Chicago Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. "We value our law enforcement partners for supporting our mission."

What's next:

Zaloun will be transferred to the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections to serve his eight-year prison sentence.