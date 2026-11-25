The Brief A vehicle was stolen Wednesday from a Harwood Heights gas station with an 18-month-old child inside. The vehicle was recovered shortly afterward, and the child was found safe. Police are reminding drivers to never leave children or running vehicles unattended, even during quick errands.



An 18-month-old child was found safe after a vehicle was stolen from a gas station in suburban Chicago on Wednesday.

Vehicle stolen with toddler inside

What we know:

The Harwood Heights Police Department said the vehicle was stolen from the Shell gas station in the 4500 block of North Nagle Avenue.

The vehicle was recovered shortly afterward, and the child was found safe.

"We cannot emphasize enough how grateful we are that this incident had the outcome it did," police said in a Facebook post.

Police issue warning

What you can do:

Police are urging residents to take precautions, particularly as families run last-minute errands ahead of Thanksgiving.

Authorities offered the following safety reminders:

Never leave children unattended inside a vehicle.

Never leave a vehicle running unattended.

Take your keys with you.

Lock your vehicle's doors.

"We understand that taking a child out of a car seat for a quick errand can be inconvenient. Do it anyway," police said.

"Vehicles can be replaced. Your children cannot."

Details surrounding theft remain unclear

What we don't know:

Police did not disclose whether anyone was arrested, how long the child was inside the stolen vehicle or where the vehicle was recovered.