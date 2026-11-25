The Brief Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson made a surprise appearance at a viral Wednesday morning dance party in Chatham. DJ Lil Tiff estimates thousands of people have attended the parties at J&R Cocktail Lounge over roughly two months. The DJ revealed plans to expand the morning celebration to Chicago's West and North sides.



Who says happy hour has to wait until after work?

While many Chicagoans are starting their mornings with a cup of coffee, others are hitting the dance floor at J&R Cocktail Lounge in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood.

The viral Wednesday morning party has become so popular that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson made a surprise appearance on the eve of Thanksgiving.

New spin on the morning rush

The backstory:

Behind the turntables is Tiffany Moore, better known to her social media followers as @DJLilTiff773.

Moore has turned her online following into a growing in-person celebration, attracting crowds to the South Side lounge at an hour when most people are just beginning their day.

"These working class individuals choose to come to J&R's Lounge on East 79th Street at 7 AM and stay all the way to 11 o'clock," Moore told FOX Chicago.

Sometimes, there are lines of people waiting to get inside. Moore estimates thousands have attended the parties over roughly two months.

The event's popularity and what Moore describes as a peaceful atmosphere have attracted attention from City Hall.

Mayor surprises partygoers

What we know:

Moore said she was surprised when she received a call informing her that the mayor wanted to attend.

"I said wait, the mayor?" Moore recalled. "They showed up today at 8 a.m. to the rush hour party."

Video from inside the lounge shows Johnson and his security detail arriving as partygoers welcomed him.

"This is the South Side… y’all make a West Sider feel right at home," Johnson told the crowd.

The mayor greeted attendees and used part of his visit to highlight his administration's accomplishments.

An unexpected Thanksgiving surprise

What they're saying:

For partygoer Jocelyn Moore, the visit was an unexpected holiday surprise.

"It felt so special to have him here early in the morning with us as we were having fun, partying," she said. "I just couldn't believe it that he would come over here on the South Side to welcome us for this holiday season."

From the South Side to the West Side

What's next:

The party isn't staying in Chatham.

In an interview with FOX Chicago, DJ Lil Tiff revealed plans to bring the morning celebration to the West Side in two weeks.

While she has not publicly disclosed the exact location, she confirmed the next venue will be on North Avenue.

Moore also plans to expand to the North Side in roughly a month and a half, with ambitions to eventually take the concept to other cities and states.

"Chicago, that's breaking news," Moore said.

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