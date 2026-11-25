The Brief Online shopping scams are becoming more sophisticated, thanks in part to fraudsters turning to artificial intelligence. Cybersecurity experts are urging holiday shoppers to resist the pressure to act quickly on deals and to visit retailers' official websites rather than clicking on promotional links. While scammers are leveraging AI to make phishing attempts more convincing, consumers can also use the technology to help identify potential scams.



This Black Friday, U.S. consumers are expected to spend $12.9 billion online alone, with Cyber Monday spending projected to surpass $15 billion, according to a report published by Adobe.

But as holiday shopping ramps up, scammers are also looking for a piece of the pie.

With the help of AI, online shopping scams are becoming more sophisticated — and, while there's no shortage of legitimate savings to sort through this season, it's becoming harder to spot the difference.

How to recognize shopping scams

What we know:

Tis the season for holiday deals, steals and, unfortunately, scams.

"Now with AI, it's even easier for the cybercriminals," said Rakesh Shah, vice president of product and strategy at Quest Software.

With two of the biggest shopping days of the year upon us, cybersecurity experts are urging consumers to pump the brakes before jingling all the way to checkout.

"I think the challenge with Black Friday and Cyber Monday is that we're already really excited and we don't want to miss those opportunities, right? You see that deal and you want to jump on it. You want to get your Christmas shopping done," Shah explained.

Shah, who works for Austin, Texas-based Quest Software, warns that simply looking for misspellings in a web address or promotional ad is no longer going to cut it.

"With AI, it's become even easier to create those fake stores or those really compelling texts or emails," Shah said.

Scammers are using AI to fine-tune their content in hopes of fooling consumers into handing over personal and financial information.

So before snagging that seemingly unbeatable deal, Shah recommends resisting the urge to act fast.

"Take a deep breath. Don't just jump into it. They're going to put a sense of urgency on you," Shah said.

Shah added that your safest bet is to bypass links altogether and go straight to the retailer's official website.

"If you go to that site directly, you're not going to fall into the trap of basically following that link to a compelling scam site," Shah said.

Just as experts say scammers are using AI to make phishing attempts more believable, the technology could also work in shoppers' favor.

"The other side of the equation is how many people are actually using AI to protect themselves from scams and fraudsters," said Mark Murray, editorial director at OpenAI.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, recently published a study that dives into how many people are turning to the chatbot to spot scams.

"We find in our own research that some 25 million people every single week are using ChatGPT to help identify scams," Murray said. "That includes more than 200,000 people in Illinois."

Globally, Murray said France, Italy and Spain have the highest rates of users checking for scams — above 4%. Illinois isn't far behind at 3.6%.

"When it comes to something that seems to be suspicious, like a website, a text message, any type of mail that you end up receiving, it just can be another set of eyes," Murray said.

If you get a questionable message promising a deal that sounds too good to be true, he said you can copy and paste it into an AI tool like ChatGPT and ask it to look for red flags without ever clicking on the suspicious link.

So what is OpenAI doing to stop bad actors from misusing its technology?

"We have people on our team who are monitoring this and trying to be as transparent as possible about how people are using our technology and then how we can counteract that," Murray said.

This holiday season, another scam to look out for involves fraudsters posing as charities. If you're looking to give back, ensure that you verify the organization before making a donation.

Just remember, AI isn't foolproof. While shopping online, it's worth checking twice — not just what you're buying but who you're buying from.

What's next:

If you fall for a scam, contact your bank or credit card company right away.

Consumers are also encouraged to report online scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).