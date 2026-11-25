The Brief Jakobi Kinsey, 28, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for his role in a 2022 shooting at Yorktown Mall. A warrant was issued for Kinsey's arrest after he failed to appear at his sentencing hearing Tuesday. His co-defendant was sentenced to 18 years in prison in August.



A Chicago man is wanted after being sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison for his role in a November 2022 shooting at Yorktown Mall in suburban Lombard.

Man skips sentencing hearing

What we know:

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin announced Wednesday that Jakobi Kinsey, 28, failed to appear at his sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon before Judge Margaret O’Connell, who handed down the sentence in his absence.

After sentencing Kinsey, O’Connell issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Sept. 14, Kinsey pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Kinsey was initially held on $1 million bond. Following a series of court proceedings and an appeal of a decision denying him pretrial release, Kinsey was released in April 2024 with conditions that included prohibiting him from entering Yorktown Mall.

Jakobi Kinsey | DuPage County State’s Attorney's Office

Woman wounded in shooting

The backstory:

On Nov. 11, 2022, Lombard police responded to a report of shots fired near the JCPenney parking lot at Yorktown Mall around 3:05 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with three victims — two males and one female.

Investigators learned the victims were at the mall when they were confronted by Kinsey and his co-defendant, Ronald Grundy, 26, of Louisville, Kentucky, who was wearing a ski mask.

A short time later, the victims left the mall and went to their vehicle. Prosecutors said Kinsey and Grundy entered their own vehicle and drove toward the victims before Grundy leaned out of the passenger-side window and fired multiple shots, striking the female victim in the arm.

Kinsey and Grundy then fled the scene.

Kinsey was taken into custody in Chicago the following day, and Grundy was arrested in Cook County two days later.

The female victim underwent surgery to remove the bullet and has since recovered.

Mall safety

What they're saying:

Berlin addressed public safety ahead of the holiday shopping season.

"Public safety remains the top priority of not only my office, but the citizens of DuPage County as well, and together we refuse to tolerate the type of violent behavior exhibited by Mr. Kinsey and his co-defendant," Berlin said. "To be clear, anyone who commits this type of violent crime in DuPage County will be apprehended, charged, prosecuted and, if found guilty, face a significant amount of time behind bars. We are all very thankful that the victim in this case has since recovered from her injury."

Arrest warrant issued

What's next:

A warrant remains outstanding for Kinsey's arrest. Authorities did not disclose his whereabouts.

On Aug. 10, O’Connell sentenced Grundy to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Both Kinsey and Grundy will be required to serve 85% of their sentences before becoming eligible for parole.