The Brief An 86-year-old man was fatally stabbed and a 78-year-old woman was wounded inside a Pilsen apartment building Monday night. Chicago police arrested a 44-year-old neighbor a short distance from the scene after he allegedly attacked both seniors following an argument. Preliminary details indicate the stabbing was domestic-related, and criminal charges are pending against the suspect.



An 86-year-old man died and a 78-year-old woman was hospitalized Monday night after a neighbor stabbed them inside a Heart of Chicago apartment building.

Officers responded just before 8 p.m. to a report of a person stabbed at a residence in the 2100 block of West 19th Street.

Responding officers tracked down a 44-year-old man nearby and took him into custody.

Heart of Chicago stabbings

What we know:

According to Chicago police, the 44-year-old suspect lives in the apartment building and went upstairs to confront the two elderly victims.

An argument broke out and escalated into an attack when the man pulled out a sharp object and stabbed both victims multiple times in the body before running away.

Paramedics rushed both victims to local hospitals.

The 86-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The 78-year-old woman suffered multiple stab wounds to her torso and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Police said preliminary information suggests the attack was domestic-related.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the 86-year-old man who died, nor have they disclosed the exact nature of the relationship between the suspect and the two victims.

Police have also not specified what sparked the initial argument or identified the sharp object used in the stabbings. Formal charges have not yet been announced.

What's next:

The 44-year-old suspect remains in police custody with criminal charges pending.