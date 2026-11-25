The Brief Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and a large bloc of City Council remain divided over a proposed corporate head tax. Supporters and opponents are pointing to different polling results to make their cases for and against the tax. A University of Chicago analysis estimates the tax would generate less revenue than the mayor's budget projects.



As Chicago heads into the holiday and a budget deadline looms, a large bloc of City Council and Mayor Brandon Johnson remain far apart.

The proposed corporate head tax, dubbed by the administration as the Equitable Employer Tax, is the key divider.

How the proposed corporate head tax would work

What we know:

Johnson’s proposal would apply to employers with at least 125 full-time employees, charging qualifying employers $25 per worker every month.

The mayor's budget projects roughly $114 million in revenue from the tax.

Supporters call for community investment

The other side:

Supporters of a corporate head tax, like the Working Families Party, point to a nonbinding referendum in nine South and West Side precincts across four wards.

Eighty-eight percent voted to tax corporations with at least 500 employees. That’s a higher threshold than Johnson’s proposal.

Supporters want to use that money to fund youth jobs, public schools, mental health services and community violence intervention.

"I think it's just really about the city being able to service all members of different communities across the city," said Natalie Wade, the West Side field lead for United Working Families. "We want one city that we're proud of that has investment everywhere. So regardless of what's holding (aldermen) back, right now is an important time. The budget is taking place. You know alders are paying closer attention to their constituents and what they do need to know is that the people came out. They want to tax rich corporations and they want those investments in their communities."

Economic growth concerns

What they're saying:

Business groups point to different numbers.

A Change Research survey commissioned by One Future Illinois, a group that opposes the tax, found only 29% supported a package of business taxes that included a head tax and higher taxes on cloud computing services.

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce argues a per-worker tax could discourage companies from hiring, expanding or remaining in Chicago.

"You've got a fair number of nearby states like Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri. People have options," said Ron Deedrick, vice president of policy and advocacy at the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. "The most important thing is we want them to stay in Illinois because Illinois is a great state. Illinois has a vibrant economy. How do we make that stronger? That's the important thing that we ask because as our economic growth, our economic productivity increases, the revenues are going to come from that."

Study examines head tax

Dig deeper:

A new University of Chicago analysis finds there is uncertainty on both sides.

Researchers estimate 754 Chicago employers would pay the tax. The typical affected company has 266 Chicago workers and would owe nearly $80,000 a year before credits.

The study also found a steep threshold: A company with 124 employees would owe nothing. At 125, its annual bill would jump to $37,500.

While the mayor’s budget projects roughly $114 million from the tax, University of Chicago researchers estimate it would generate between $90 million and $103 million.

Potential impact on Chicago jobs

What we don't know:

University of Chicago researchers do not say the tax will definitely eliminate jobs. They say the 125-worker threshold gives employers an incentive to limit hiring, reduce full-time positions or move workers.

Deadline approaches

What's next:

Johnson and City Council remain divided over the proposed tax as the Dec. 31 budget deadline approaches.