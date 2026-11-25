The Brief Seven show horses were killed in a barn fire last Wednesday along Perry Road in Maple Park. The family needs about $250,000 to rebuild 20 stalls for its remaining 17 horses, some of which are pregnant. Without the new stalls, the family says it may have to rehome some of its horses.



A Maple Park family is racing to rebuild after a devastating barn fire killed seven horses and destroyed much of their property.

Seven horses killed

What we know:

The fire broke out last Wednesday morning at Rancho Verde along Perry Road. SkyFOX captured massive flames and thick plumes of smoke coming from the barn.

Owner Elia Ramirez said someone alerted the family to the fire, while a passerby also stopped and tried to rescue the horses. But the flames spread too quickly, and the heat made it too dangerous to get inside.

Seven horses died in the fire, which also destroyed two vehicles and melted part of the family's garage.

Family mourns loss

What they're saying:

Ramirez said the animals were more than just show horses — they were part of the family. Some had been with them for years, and their 3-year-old daughter grew up riding them after school.

"My family is broken. My daughter who’s three years old is devastated. She does ask, ‘What happened, mommy? What happened to my horse?’" Ramirez said.

$250,000 rebuilding cost

What's next:

The family still has 17 horses, including some that are pregnant, but they now need to rebuild 20 stalls to house them. Ramirez estimates the cost at about $250,000.

With freezing temperatures approaching, the family is working to rebuild as quickly as possible. Without new stalls, they may have to rehome some of the remaining horses.

How to help

What you can do:

The family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the rebuilding costs.

Cause of fire remains unclear

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.