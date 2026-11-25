A Cicero man is facing murder and attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing two elderly victims Monday night in Chicago, killing one of them.

Two victims stabbed

What we know:

Chicago police said the stabbing occurred in the 2100 block of West 19th Street.

An 86-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and a 78-year-old woman was stabbed and seriously injured. Police arrested Alejandro Lozano, 44, of Cicero, at 8:58 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Loomis Street, less than an hour after the stabbing.

Alejandro Lozano | Chicago Police Department

Cicero man faces murder charges

What's next:

Lozano faces three felony counts:

First-degree murder

Attempted first-degree murder

Murder – strong probability of death or injury

He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday.

Motive behind fatal stabbing remains unclear

What we don't know:

Police have not released a possible motive for the stabbing or said whether Lozano knew either victim.

The condition of the surviving victim has not been updated.

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