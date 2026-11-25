Cicero man charged in fatal stabbing of 86-year-old man in Chicago
CHICAGO - A Cicero man is facing murder and attempted murder charges after allegedly stabbing two elderly victims Monday night in Chicago, killing one of them.
Two victims stabbed
What we know:
Chicago police said the stabbing occurred in the 2100 block of West 19th Street.
An 86-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and a 78-year-old woman was stabbed and seriously injured. Police arrested Alejandro Lozano, 44, of Cicero, at 8:58 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Loomis Street, less than an hour after the stabbing.
Alejandro Lozano | Chicago Police Department
Cicero man faces murder charges
What's next:
Lozano faces three felony counts:
- First-degree murder
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Murder – strong probability of death or injury
He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Thursday.
Motive behind fatal stabbing remains unclear
What we don't know:
Police have not released a possible motive for the stabbing or said whether Lozano knew either victim.
The condition of the surviving victim has not been updated.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Chicago Police Department.