The Brief Batavia police and fire crews responded at 10:52 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, to the Fox River near North River Street, where a man in his 20s was pulled from the water and found dead. Police said no foul play is suspected, there is no danger to the community and an autopsy is set for Monday, Nov. 30. Investigators have not released the man's name and are asking witnesses or anyone with information to call 630-454-2500.



A death investigation is underway after crews pulled a man in his 20s from the Fox River.

Body recovered from Fox River

Timeline:

Batavia police and fire crews were dispatched at about 10:52 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, to a river rescue near the 100 block of North River Street. A man in his 20s was removed from the river and was pronounced dead.

The Kane County Coroner's Office took custody of the man to determine the official cause and manner of death. Police are not releasing his name yet while relatives are notified.

Autopsy plans

What's next:

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30, at the Kane County Coroner's Office. Batavia police and the coroner's office said they are actively investigating what happened.

Police said no foul play is suspected and there is no danger to the community. The department released its update at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, and said no more information was available at that time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how the man ended up in the river or released his identity. They are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.