The body of a man in his 20s was recovered from Fox River
BATAVIA, Ill. - A death investigation is underway after crews pulled a man in his 20s from the Fox River.
Body recovered from Fox River
Timeline:
Batavia police and fire crews were dispatched at about 10:52 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, to a river rescue near the 100 block of North River Street. A man in his 20s was removed from the river and was pronounced dead.
The Kane County Coroner's Office took custody of the man to determine the official cause and manner of death. Police are not releasing his name yet while relatives are notified.
Autopsy plans
What's next:
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 30, at the Kane County Coroner's Office. Batavia police and the coroner's office said they are actively investigating what happened.
Police said no foul play is suspected and there is no danger to the community. The department released its update at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, and said no more information was available at that time.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said how the man ended up in the river or released his identity. They are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.
The Source: This story uses information from a Batavia Police Department news release issued under the authority of Chief Eric Blowers. This article was reported from Eden Prairie, Minnesota.