The Brief The Bears played the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. It was an offensive thriller. Here's how we graded the Chicago Bears during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions.



Here's how we graded the Chicago Bears on their Thanksgiving Day thriller against the Detroit Lions.

Bears offense

Ball security was an issue. When that’s the case, points rarely go on the board for the offense.

Colston Loveland fumbled before he left the game with an injury. A second fumble led to a safety.

In fact, three of the Bears’ five possessions in the first half ended with fumble, punt and a safety. On that safety, the Bears had had a seven-man protection to take on the Lions’ four-man rush. The result was a safety.

There was not enough protection. The Bears’ offense wasn’t consistent enough in protecting the quarterback.

There were some positives. The running game got going. The Bears’ utilized all three of their active running backs – D’Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai and Salvon Ahmed – to get down the field and get into the end zone.

The Lions’ were struggling to cover the flat, and the Bears took advantage.

But, it’s hard to play from behind against the Lions. Especially when the Bears put themselves in that position with bad ball security.

The Bears' offense raced back, but on a day where Jahmyr Gibbs had over 200 rush yards the Bears had to find a player to make the same type of plays to win the game with Colston Loveland ruled out early.

But, the Bears have Caleb Williams. He deserves his own grade, to be sure. But, the Bears found playmakers when they needed them most.

Grade: B

Bears defense

When the Bears’ offense doesn’t take care of the football, bad things happen. Most of it has reverberating effects on the defense.

For example, when the Bears committed a safety with about a minute left in the second quarter the defense went right back on the field. The Lions marched 71 yards to get into the end zone.

The Bears’ defense also struggled to rush with just four. That’s what they’ve been able to do in the last three games with Jeffery Simmons. On Thursday, it wasn’t there.

Simmons made an impact, but the Bears needed more out of Montez Sweat and Austin Booker.

When they didn’t pressure Lions quarterback Jared Goff, he was able to sit back and take advantage of the Bears’ man coverage.

Following that safety, the Lions scored on four consecutive drives. The defense couldn’t get a stop. That is, until Dillon Thieneman got an interception off an interception.

Grade: C

Caleb Williams

Williams did not have a bad day. He didn’t turn the ball over, even though he did have a fumble that Detroit turned into a safety.

That was more on the offensive line. The pocket collapsed too quickly there.

Williams had consecutive games with interceptions. He did not throw an interception on Thursday. He took what the Lions gave him, and even had a few gutsy throws.

His fourth down conversion to Rome Odunze was a stellar throw and catch, but also a gusty moment. Williams followed this with a 41-yard touchdown to Rome Odunze. He also had a heave to Jahdae Walker that found its target, but Walker couldn't make the play.

But, Williams had time.

He won that game.

Grade: A++

D’Andre Swift

Back in the same stadium as the team that drafted him, Swift broke out as one of the best playmakers the Bears have.

He scored on a 30-yard score but also led the Bears in receiving and in rushing.

That’s the explosiveness the Bears wanted to see out of their running back.

Grade: A