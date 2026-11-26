Man arrested after Thanksgiving morning fire outside River North restaurant
CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man is in custody after a fire broke out Thanksgiving morning outside a restaurant in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.
The incident happened around 8:14 a.m. near Dearborn and Hubbard streets outside La Grande Boucherie Chicago.
What we know:
Firefighters with the Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished a fire burning outside the front of the restaurant.
Officers spotted a man nearby who matched the description of a suspect and took him into custody. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the name of the 31-year-old suspect or the cause of the fire.
What's next:
The suspect remains in police custody while Area Three detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.
The Source: The information in this report came from details provided by the Chicago Police Department.