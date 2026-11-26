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The Brief Firefighters extinguished a Thursday morning fire outside a River North restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. Chicago police arrested a 31-year-old man matching the suspect description nearby. No injuries were reported, and Area Three detectives are investigating the incident outside La Grande Boucherie.



A 31-year-old man is in custody after a fire broke out Thanksgiving morning outside a restaurant in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

The incident happened around 8:14 a.m. near Dearborn and Hubbard streets outside La Grande Boucherie Chicago.

What we know:

Firefighters with the Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished a fire burning outside the front of the restaurant.

Officers spotted a man nearby who matched the description of a suspect and took him into custody. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the 31-year-old suspect or the cause of the fire.

What's next:

The suspect remains in police custody while Area Three detectives investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.