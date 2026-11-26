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The Brief A 31-year-old Chicago man faces felony reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges in a deadly 2025 Northwest Side crash. Police arrested Fernan Millan-Morales in Des Plaines on Tuesday, more than 21 months after the collision in Dunning. The high-speed wreck killed his 29-year-old male passenger and critically injured a female passenger.



A Chicago man is facing felony reckless homicide and aggravated driving under the influence charges in connection with a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side that killed his passenger early last year.

Fernan Millan-Morales, 31, was arrested Tuesday in suburban Des Plaines after police identified him as the driver behind the Feb. 8, 2025, wreck in the 4200 block of North Oak Park Avenue.

Charges in deadly Chicago crash

The details:

Millan-Morales was charged with:

One felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle

One felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in an accident causing death

One felony count of aggravated DUI resulting in an accident causing bodily harm

Police said Millan-Morales was speeding when he crashed into a light pole, fatally injuring his 29-year-old male passenger.

The backstory:

The fatal crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Feb. 8, 2025, in the Dunning neighborhood.

Police said patrolling officers spotted a gray sedan speeding northbound on Oak Park Avenue. The driver failed to navigate a turn and slammed into a utility pole.

Three people inside the sedan suffered injuries:

A 29-year-old male passenger sustained severe trauma and died at the scene.

An adult female passenger suffered severe trauma and was rushed to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition.

Millan-Morales, who was 29 at the time, suffered bodily trauma and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.