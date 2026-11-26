The Brief An adult and an infant died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday night in suburban Hazel Crest. Six people were inside the car when it slammed into a wall at the end of Park Avenue, including two teen mothers and their babies. Police believe the surviving infant, who was buckled into a car seat, was the only occupant using a safety restraint.



An adult and an infant died after a car carrying six people slammed into a wall at a T-intersection in suburban Hazel Crest on Wednesday night.

Deadly car crash in Hazel Crest

What we know:

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the intersection of 171st Street and Park Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle that had been heading south on Park Avenue had crashed directly into a wall on the south side of 171st Street, where Park Avenue dead-ends.

Inside the car were six occupants: two young adults, two teenage mothers, and their two infants.

Police confirmed that one adult and one infant died as a result of the crash. Investigators believe the surviving infant—who was secured in a car seat—was the only person inside the vehicle wearing a safety restraint at the time of the impact.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identities, ages, or genders of the two victims who died, nor have they provided medical updates on the surviving young adult, the two teenage mothers, or the surviving infant.

Police also noted that the condition of the young adult driver at the time of the crash remains unknown, and investigators have not yet determined whether speed, impairment, or weather played a role in the collision.

What's next:

Detectives with the Hazel Crest Investigations Division and crash reconstruction specialists are continuing to examine the wreckage and gather evidence.