The Brief Chicago Bears fans all over the world thanked their lucky stars for so much after a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions. Bears coach Ben Johnson was thankful, too. Here's what we learned from Thursday's thrilling Bears' win over the Detroit Lions.



Chicago Bears fans all over the world thanked their lucky stars for so much after Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions. This includes the quarterback, coach and everything.

Bears coach Ben Johnson was thankful, too.

"I think about how far we’ve come," Johnson said. "I’m just thankful for our group right now."

It's hard to describe how much this 39-35 win over the Lions lifts the Bears. On paper, it lifts the Bears into first place in the NFC North. Overall, it showed the Bears have the right players to have their ultimate goals within reach.

It started with taking out the Lions, who were the cream of the crop atop the NFC North.

"They had what we wanted," Johnson said. "We wanted to go take it."

Here's what we learned from Thursday's thrilling Bears' win over the Detroit Lions.

Bears WR No. 1 – Rome Odunze

The backstory:

When the chips were down, the Chicago Bears had the right person driving the offense.

Caleb Williams quarterbacked the Bears to the Lions’ six-yard line.

The quarterback was there, but someone had to make the catch on the other end.

In other words, someone needed to make a play. The Bears needed a wide receiver No. 1. They got one in Rome Odunze.

There were so many naysayers detracting from Odunze because of some bad drops. Plenty were saying he wasn’t a No. 1 receiver. There were those wondering if he was worth a second contract.

How about that?

"Rome’s not even the primary on that one," Johnson said.

Big picture view:

Odunze made the biggest play of his career.

He brought everything full circle, having been drafted No. 9 overall after Williams was drafted No. 1 overall. Now, with a game-winner to vault the Bears to first in the NFC North, Odunze is becoming the player the Bears thought he would become.

"We're trying to go win," Odunze said. "Thankfully, I had the clean toes."

Vested veteran – LB TJ Edwards

The other side:

The Bears don' have a shot to win unless TJ Edwards makes two tackles.

First, he made an open field tackles on Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and all-purpose star Jahmyr Gibbs. That tackle on Gibbs, who had over 200 rush yards on the game, was on fourth down to give the offense the ball back.

"I had to go get him," Edwards said. "Go shoot."

Without that play, the Bears might not get a shot. Edwards, the suburban Chicago native, earned a game ball for the plays he made.

"That was a 5-star play," Johnson said.

Franchise player – Caleb Williams

Big picture view:

When delivering the Bears to a signature, thrilling, heart-stopping and incredible win over the Lions, Williams was asked about his emotions on delivering the game-winning score to Odunze.

"Nothing," Williams said. "I had a job to do."

Job accomplished, to be clear.

Williams – also known as Iceman, Superman, the Bad Man himself – delivered an epic performance. He completed 30 of his 44 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns, both of those scores were in the fourth quarter.

The last score beat the Lions, who were 6-0 at home.

Williams was following what Johnson told him at halftime and during the week.

"He said, ‘somebody go make a play,’" Williams said. "He told me I’m the X-factor, and I always think that of myself."

Williams is the franchise quarterback of a team that’s a Super Bowl contending team.