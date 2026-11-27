The Brief The Chicago Bears might not lose star tight end Colston Loveland for the season as feared. Colston Loveland injured his knee while blocking a D'Andre Swift 2-yard run midway through the first quarter. The Bears shared some good news for the key part of their offense.



The Chicago Bears might not lose star tight end Colston Loveland for the season as feared.

The Bears shared some good news for the key part of their offense, who will not miss an extended period of time as feared.

Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland injury

What they're saying:

The Bears shared an official statement on Friday that Loveland is designated as week to week with the knee injury he suffered against the Lions.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier on Friday that Loveland will end up on injured reserve. That will sideline him for four games at minimum, and the earliest he could return would be Week 16.

However, Schefter did report the current belief is that Loveland could return later this season for the Bears. The initial reported diagnosis was a knee sprain for Loveland.

This is a massive and positive development for the Bears, who rely on tight ends more than any other team in the NFC North.

The backstory:

Loveland injured his knee while blocking a D'Andre Swift 2-yard run midway through the first quarter. Loveland got rolled up by Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and limped off the field.

Loveland was carted off the field and had a towel over his head and was quickly ruled out shortly after, as most feared the worst.

After the game, Bears coach Ben Johnson said he didn't know about the severity of the injury.

"Nope, don't know yet, no," Johnson said when asked if it was a season-ending injury. "We'll find out."