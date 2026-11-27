The Brief A commercial truck crashed into a concrete median on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Friday, spilling diesel fuel across the roadway. The truck driver was hospitalized with injuries following the two-vehicle collision near 31st Street. Northbound local lanes on Interstate 94 are closed, with traffic diverted at 35th Street.



A semi crash early Friday spilled diesel fuel across the Dan Ryan Expressway, shutting down local lanes and injuring the driver.

I-94 crash

What we know:

The two-vehicle collision happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound local lanes of I-94 near 31st Street, according to Illinois State Police.

According to police, a commercial truck lost control and slammed into the concrete median separating the local and express lanes.

Paramedics took the injured truck driver to a local hospital. The crash also leaked fuel onto the roadway, spilling diesel across the northbound local lanes.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what caused the commercial truck to lose control or described the second vehicle involved in the two-unit crash.

Police also have not disclosed the severity of the truck driver's injuries or whether anyone in the second vehicle was hurt.

State police are diverting northbound local traffic off the expressway at 35th Street, and drivers should expect delays in the area until the lanes reopen.

What's next:

All northbound local lanes of Interstate 94 at 31st Street remain closed as crews clean up the diesel spill and clear the wreckage.

State police are diverting northbound local traffic off the expressway at 35th Street, and drivers should expect delays in the area until the lanes reopen.