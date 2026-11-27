The Brief Rain will taper off this morning, with the heaviest totals south and southeast of Chicago. Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild, with highs around 50 before rain returns Sunday. A warm-up is expected next week, with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s by Thursday.



Happy Black Friday!

It looks like it’s going to stay wet most of the morning as the rain slowly departs to our east.

The heaviest rains have occurred south and southeast of the city, where Doppler radar indicates some spots may have picked up more than 2 inches of rain. Most of Chicagoland has gotten far less than that.

Chicago weather forecast

What to know:

High temperatures today with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is a few degrees above normal for the end of November. It will remain rather blustery. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

A weak disturbance slides through the area in the wee hours of Saturday morning, which could squeeze out a sprinkle but no meaningful rain is expected. High temperatures should make it to at least 50°.

Storm looming:

A stronger storm system will move through late tomorrow night into Sunday producing rain, which will be heaviest in the south half of our area. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

What's next:

All signs are pointing to a big warm-up next week. Let’s start with highs in the mid 40s on Monday, upper 40s on Tuesday then mid 50s Wednesday and upper 50s on Thursday. There is a small chance of a shower on Thursday.