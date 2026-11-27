The Brief Four people were injured in a morning crash in Lot G at the airport. One victim is listed in serious condition, while three others sustained less severe injuries. The collision happened around 6:15 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.



Four people were hurt Friday morning following a crash in a parking lot near O'Hare Airport.

Parking lot crash near O'Hare

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the collision, which happened in Lot G around 6:15 a.m.

Fire officials confirmed four people were injured in the crash. Their conditions were reported as:

1 person in serious condition

2 people in fair condition

1 person in good condition

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not released details on which airport the crash occurred at, what caused the collision, or how many vehicles were involved.

Authorities also have not shared which hospitals treated the victims or whether anyone was cited.

What's next:

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the early morning crash.