Crash in O'Hare parking lot leaves 4 hurt
CHICAGO - Four people were hurt Friday morning following a crash in a parking lot near O'Hare Airport.
Parking lot crash near O'Hare
What we know:
Emergency crews responded to the collision, which happened in Lot G around 6:15 a.m.
Fire officials confirmed four people were injured in the crash. Their conditions were reported as:
- 1 person in serious condition
- 2 people in fair condition
- 1 person in good condition
What we don't know:
Fire officials have not released details on which airport the crash occurred at, what caused the collision, or how many vehicles were involved.
Authorities also have not shared which hospitals treated the victims or whether anyone was cited.
What's next:
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the early morning crash.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Fire Department.