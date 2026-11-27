The Brief An elderly woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Marengo Road near Huntley. Paramedics transported an adult woman and a child from the second vehicle to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what caused the deadly collision.



An elderly woman was killed and two others were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on Marengo Road.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded at 10:26 a.m. on Friday to the 14200 block of Marengo Road. While crews were on the way, 911 callers reported that someone was unconscious and trapped inside a vehicle, prompting dispatchers to upgrade the alarm for additional emergency resources.

Deadly crash near Huntley

What we know:

First responders arrived at the scene at 10:31 a.m. and found two heavily damaged vehicles.

An elderly woman was trapped inside one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene upon firefighters' arrival. Emergency crews evaluated an adult woman and a child from the second vehicle and transported them to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the elderly woman who died, nor have they disclosed the ages or relationship of the woman and child taken to the hospital.

What's next:

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation into the crash and will determine the contributing factors and fault.