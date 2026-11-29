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The Brief Sunday, Nov. 29, Illinois State Police said a Lansing police officer shot a man after he reportedly tried to take an officer's gun outside an ambulance. Police said Lansing officers were called at about 6:21 a.m. to the 3700 block of 193rd Place for a domestic disturbance. The man later died at a hospital and one officer had minor injuries. The state investigation is still ongoing.



Illinois State Police are investigating a deadly police shooting that started with a domestic disturbance call in Lansing.

Disturbance reported in Lansing

What we know:

Illinois State Police said Lansing police officers responded at about 6:21 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, to the 3700 block of 193rd Place for a report of a domestic disturbance.

Police said officers then escorted a man to an ambulance for medical evaluation, and while outside the ambulance, he reportedly tried to disarm an officer. An officer then fired, striking him.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Illinois State Police said. One officer was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

How the Illinois investigation continues

What's next:

Lansing Police Department asked the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 Public Integrity Task Force to handle the investigation. Illinois State Police said the case remains open and ongoing.

Illinois State Police said once the investigation is finished, the case will be sent to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for review.

After the investigation

What we don't know:

Illinois State Police said no additional information was available Sunday about the man, the officer or what happened before the reported struggle outside the ambulance.