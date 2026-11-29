We’ll continue to see showers throughout the day with cooler temperatures before we dry out and warm up this week.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What To Expect:

Highs on Sunday will reach a more seasonal range of the mid-40s while winds remain breezy. Winds could come in up to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, according to the NWS.

Rain chances remain around 40% before 8 p.m., but then we should gradually clear up. Low temperatures tonight should drop to the upper 30s.

For the upcoming work week, we should see gradually warmer, above-average temperatures, while any precipitation should remain at bay.

Monday will see highs in the upper 30s to the lower 40s with clear and sunny conditions.

Tuesday should see highs in the mid- to upper 40s, and we will likely reach the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Possible record-late snowfall

By the numbers:

The NWS also reported that Chicago has yet to see any snowfall this season, and based on their current forecast, we are on pace to have the latest first trace of snow on record.

The latest recorded first snowfall on record was during the 1999-2000 season when we first saw snow on Dec. 5.

1999-2000; first snow on Dec. 5 1944-45; first snow on Dec. 1 1994-95; first snow on Nov. 27 1902-03; first snow on Nov. 26 (tie) 2003-04, 2004-05 and 2010-11; first snow on Nov. 24